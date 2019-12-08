Playak Logo


The Global Paddling Community

Independent - Daily

Login / Connect

Like us on Facebook

Forums

SUPzero Forums

Market

support unicef support unicef
Brave Browser

[please login to make this ad block disappear]

Into the outside - The South Fork of Diamond Creek

Source:Mt. Hood H2O
When:2 hrs. ago
Rating:
  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

This was the third year in a row we had made an attempt to paddle the SF of Diamond Creek. The first year we had been stopped 3 miles short by snow in the Spring. Last year levels weren't there when [...]

→ read original → Mt. Hood H2O

More from Mt. Hood H2O

Into the Outside - North Fork Fall Creek (Eugene)

Mt. Hood H2O (Dec 18 2019) - About 1.5 miles above the Falls Creek confluence the North Fork of Falls Creek picks up a bit of volume from a tributary and there are a handful of wood portages from there down. There are also a couple runnable ten foot waterfalls...  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Gladiator Creek: Upper

Mt. Hood H2O (Dec 8 2019) - The uppermost section of this creek was the last to be run. We had done the lower and middle a couple times, but the logistics of doing the upper had only resulted in a single failed attempt and a couple aborted trips. Because of the length, I thought it might need to be done over the course of two days on the first go.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
more...


To propose a new news site for us to monitor, please contact Jeroen.

Paddle News Watch in other languages:

Recent News Watch Searches

Last
· Videos: raft
· Forums: boatertalk
· News: technique
· Videos: shoulder
· Press: trooper
Top
1. Forums: boatertalk
2. Forums: pyranha
3. Forums: Astral
4. Videos: Riot
5. Forums: dagger

Sponsors

Palm

See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.