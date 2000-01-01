Playak Logo


The Global Paddling Community

Independent - Daily

Login / Connect

Like us on Facebook

Forums

SUPzero Forums

Market

support unicef Support American Whitewater!

[please login to make this ad block disappear]

How to Move the Weight to Find the Balance

Source:Michele Ramazza
When:1 hour ago
Rating:
  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Lifting one side of the kayak has always been a misleading concept in my opinion. It is rarely advisable to lift the side of the canoe but, on the contrary, it is better to think in terms of weight sh [...]

→ read original → Michele Ramazza

More from Michele Ramazza

How to load the kayak on your shoulder

Michele Ramazza (Jan 2) - After seeing the most bizarre ways of carrying a kayak on the shoulder, I decided to present my technique. Over the years I always think it has saved me a bit of effort in transporting the canoe.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
more...


To propose a new news site for us to monitor, please contact Jeroen.

Paddle News Watch in other languages:

Recent News Watch Searches

Last
· Videos: raft
· Forums: boatertalk
· News: technique
· Videos: shoulder
· Press: trooper
Top
1. Forums: boatertalk
2. Forums: pyranha
3. Forums: Astral
4. Videos: Riot
5. Forums: dagger

Sponsors

Palm

See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.