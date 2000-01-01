Canoe Be My Valentine?
A tripping pack inspired by Canada's beautiful Algonquin Provincial Park, this timeless piece of gear is the perfect surprise for the tripper in your life. Get extra brownie points if you include a pl [...]
Let's Get Serious for a Moment - Embarrassing Tan Lines and the Sun
Level 6 (9 hrs. ago) - There's nothing better than being outside when the sun's shining and you can feel the warm rays on your skin. If you're like me, most of the time you forget about sunscreen as you race out the door on your way to the river or lake near you. read more...
Check Matthias Weger paddling some of the best whitewater wonders around the world
Level 6 (Feb 8) - Follow Italian slalom athlete, all-round whitewater pusher and Level Six paddler Matthias Weger that took him to paddle some of the best whitewater in the world in 2019. read more...
Juicy Flows on the Rio Bravo in Chile
Level 6 (Feb 5) - Level Six paddler Marc Godbout paddling on the Rio Bravo in Chile, in some Juicy flows. read more...
Inflatable SUP Construction Technology Guide
Level 6 (Jan 19) - Our inflatable boards are offered in two different construction methods HD and Ultralight. All the boards are made with the highest quality drop stitch which is a layer of durable PVC on the top and bottom with millions of nylon threads connecting the 2 PVC Layers. read more...
Your winter escape packing checklist
Level 6 (Jan 10) - You're heading down south for a little winter escape. Here's Level Six's packing checklist... read more...
