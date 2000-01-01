First Descent of Rio FIERO [VIDEO] Source: Kokatat When: 1 hour ago Rating: Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

After two years of discovering the Fiero river, a tributary of the Atuel watershed named like that by the “Gauchos” who live there that means ugly. Martin Gutiérrez and Matías López decided to [...] → read original → Kokatat

More from Kokatat

Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:



