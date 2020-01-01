Looking at Creek boats and creeks

Playak Logo


Source:Judy Ranelli
When:13 min. ago
Some meanderings about boats, creeks, history, etc. Creeks by their nature are A. narrower B. steeper C. more technical D. shallower.   The current will be fast because of more gradient, there [...]

More from Judy Ranelli

The really big wave on Upper Mulberry - House Wave

Judy Ranelli (Jan 9) - House Wave, on the Upper Mulberry, is a really big wave, and its size is not captured in this video!   read more...

Enjoy some refreshing surf action on Lunchstop Wave, Mulberry Fork

Judy Ranelli (Jan 6) - Here's a little something I put together in Sony Vegas this morning.  I videoed several of my friends surfing Lunchstop Wave on the Mulberry Fork on New Year's Day 2020!   read more...

more...


