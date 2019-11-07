Enjoy some refreshing surf action on Lunchstop Wave, Mulberry Fork
Here's a little something I put together in Sony Vegas this morning. I videoed several of my friends surfing Lunchstop Wave on the Mulberry Fork on New Year's Day 2020!
Judy Ranelli (Nov 7 2019) -
Jan 1 Mulberry Upper and Lower. LL Stomper 80. BCC Feast On The Beach. Air and water temps mild. Much nicer conditions than last year. Level on Streambeam was 4.5 but bridge gauge was 3.5 feet. read more...
