Festive Fairbourne

Ontario's Algonquin Park is one of North America's foremost canoeing destinations. Only a day's journey from the Great Lakes and much of the Eastern Seaboard, and 200 miles from Toronto, it's a paddle [...]
December on the Ribble
Jim Krawiecki (Dec 29 2019) - The river Ribble is one of the few rivers that flows from Yorkshire into Lancashire. The upper reaches are popular with white water kayakers with grade 3, 4 and 5 rapids. read more...
Around About Lancaster
Jim Krawiecki (Dec 26 2019) - The paddling trip known as 'The Lancaster Round' is an old favourite of mine. It starts at Glasson Dock where the Estuary of the river Lune is broad and windswept. read more...
Canoeing on the River Spey
Jim Krawiecki (Nov 28 2019) - The lure of experiencing Autumn from my canoe has been increasingly difficult to resist and this trip to Scotland was to produce a couple of firsts for me. I had never paddled on the river Spey before, nor had I done an overnight camp with all my kit packed into a canoe. read more...
Tyne Tour
Jim Krawiecki (Nov 19 2019) - The Tyne Tour is run by Hexham Canoe Club and is a weekend of sociable paddling on the North and South Tyne rivers. read more...
