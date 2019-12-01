December on the Ribble

More from Jim Krawiecki

Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Around About Lancaster Jim Krawiecki (Dec 26) - The paddling trip known as 'The Lancaster Round' is an old favourite of mine. It starts at Glasson Dock where the Estuary of the river Lune is broad and windswept. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

Canoeing on the River Spey Jim Krawiecki (Nov 28) - The lure of experiencing Autumn from my canoe has been increasingly difficult to resist and this trip to Scotland was to produce a couple of firsts for me. I had never paddled on the river Spey before, nor had I done an overnight camp with all my kit packed into a canoe. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5