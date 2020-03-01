Whitewater Kayaking Highlight Reel 2017
|Source:
|Jackson Kayak
|When:
|44 min. ago
|Rating:
|
The post Whitewater Kayaking Highlight Reel 2017 appeared first on Jackson Adventures.
More from Jackson Kayak
Starting Kayak Fishing – Once You’re In, You’re In
Jackson Kayak (Mar 29) - Are you thinking about starting kayak fishing? Trust me, you will be hooked immediately! Kayaks are so much fun to fish from and open doors to new adventures. There’s no getting out! It’s spring, start now with a new hobby and enjoy some time in the great outdoors. read more...
Navigating the Corona Quarantine 2020 - Dr. Jessie Stone
Jackson Kayak (Mar 29) - Well here we are, Juerg and myself, in self quarantine at home in Switzerland after being infected by one of Juerg’s guiding clients. Today is day 9 of quarantine, things are going well. Switzerland went on lock down 1 week ago and all non-essential businesses shut down or started work from home. As we happen to be living right near a hot spot of virus activity and recorded cases, it was no surprise that we got exposed pretty early on. read more...
Jackson Kayak's Self-Isolation Relief programming
Jackson Kayak (Mar 28) - This coming weekend, Jackson Kayak will be rolling out its Jackson Kayak Self-Isolation Relief programming that encourages healthy distancing and will help relieve the challenges of being isolated. This program series spans from Jackson’s factory through to its dealers and community. read more...
Chattahoochee Riverside Cleanup - A Hunt for Treasure
Jackson Kayak (Mar 28) - Cleaning Up For a Better Tomorrow: Our Chattahoochee Riverside cleanup turned out to be a fantastic treasure hunt for all involved. A win, win for both the RushSouth Whitewater Park environment and our local community. read more...
Trout Management - Delayed Harvest
Jackson Kayak (Mar 27) - I just recently started to participate in Project Healing Waters here in Charleston, SC. They meet twice a month on a regular basis tying flies; except when winter arrives the volunteers of the group will help the Veterans on building a fly rod. When rod building lessons start the group will meet twice a week till the fly rods are complete. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|