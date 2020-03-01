Chattahoochee Riverside Cleanup - A Hunt for Treasure
Cleaning Up For a Better Tomorrow: Our Chattahoochee Riverside cleanup turned out to be a fantastic treasure hunt for all involved. A win, win for both the RushSouth Whitewater Park environment and our local community.
More from Jackson Kayak
Trout Management - Delayed Harvest
Jackson Kayak (13 hrs. ago) - I just recently started to participate in Project Healing Waters here in Charleston, SC. They meet twice a month on a regular basis tying flies; except when winter arrives the volunteers of the group will help the Veterans on building a fly rod. When rod building lessons start the group will meet twice a week till the fly rods are complete. read more...
Navigating the Corona Quarantine 2020 - Dr. Jessie Stone
Jackson Kayak (Mar 27) - Well here we are, Juerg and myself, in self quarantine at home in Switzerland after being infected by one of Juerg’s guiding clients. Today is day 9 of quarantine, things are going well. Switzerland went on lock down 1 week ago and all non-essential businesses shut down or started work from home. As we happen to be living right near a hot spot of virus activity and recorded cases, it was no surprise that we got exposed pretty early on. read more...
Fly Fishing the San Juan River in New Mexico
Jackson Kayak (Mar 26) - Just returned from a 5 day fly fishing adventure on The Juan in northwestern New Mexico. It was both a wade and kayak fishing trip. The Juan is an awesome destination and if you bring your kayak, it will open a ton of great water to you. Lets go Fly Fishing the San Juan River in New Mexico. read more...
OKC Announce Online Kayak Demo Days
Jackson Kayak (Mar 26) - You are invited to attend an Online Kayak demo day with Tulsa Kayak for demo day pricing, gear reviews, and a chance at a free boat. LIve (via your computer screen) 11 a.m. Central Time, 12 Eastern this Saturday March 28th. read more...
Ship to Shore Checking In
Jackson Kayak (Mar 26) - We are still open, but with little more cleaning, washing of hands, and precautions, for those needing retail therapy! We have New Spring AFTCO, Patagonia, Chaco, 2020 Hobie, NuCanoe, Jackson Kayak, Kayak Accessories, Costa del Mar, Flags, Flag Poles,and much more. read more...
