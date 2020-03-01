Playak Logo


The Global Paddling Community

Independent - Daily

Login / Connect

Like us on Facebook

Forums

SUPzero Forums

Market

Support American Whitewater! support unicef

[please login to make this ad block disappear]

OKC Announce Online Kayak Demo Days

Source:Jackson Kayak
When:1 hour ago
Rating:
  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

You are invited to attend an Online Kayak demo day with Tulsa Kayak for demo day pricing, gear reviews, and a chance at a free boat. LIve (via your computer screen) 11 a.m. Central Time, 12 Eastern th [...]

→ read original → Jackson Kayak

More from Jackson Kayak

Ship to Shore Checking In

Jackson Kayak (8 hrs. ago) - We are still open, but with little more cleaning, washing of hands, and precautions, for those needing retail therapy! We have New Spring AFTCO, Patagonia, Chaco, 2020 Hobie, NuCanoe, Jackson Kayak, Kayak Accessories, Costa del Mar, Flags, Flag Poles,and much more.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

A Once in Lifetime Opportunity; the Detain Waterfall

Jackson Kayak (19 hrs. ago) - In October Nick was approached by someone we knew from China about a potential project. Although this guy normally would approach us about doing a competition on 200ft+ waterfalls, Nick was stoked to find out that this time he had a different drop in mind; The Detain waterfall.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Bass Fishing Tips - Disturbing the Peace

Jackson Kayak (Mar 24) - Cast after cast go unrewarded, you feel like you’re in the right spot, so when is it time to change baits? This is a question that haunts the newest of kayak anglers. You have a box full of baits that are supposed to catch fish but it seems like the bass have abandon your honey hole.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Pack and Paddle Tells You to Get Swampy

Jackson Kayak (Mar 24) - Looking for something to do with the family? We recommend people head out into the cypress swamps of Louisiana to have some safe fun in one of our most beautiful times of year. The specific trip I’m recommending is to head to an area we call the Virgin Cypress. This is one of the few areas that you can paddle through the ancient growth cypress.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

How to Convert the Kilroy HD Into a Tandem

Jackson Kayak (Mar 23) - The new Kilroy HD is not only a great sit-inside fishing kayak, it can also be easily converted into a tandem for trips with the kid.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

More headlines:

ForumsNewsPressSocialVideos
Time Site Headline
 
Mar 23Jackson Kayak Kayak Fishing Bass Bingo
Mar 21Jackson Kayak Jackson Kayak Announces Programming Spanning Factory, Dealers and Community
Mar 21Jackson Kayak A Big Thanks From Mountain Man – A Jackson Kayak Dealer
Mar 20Jackson Kayak Aquabatics Plans to Keep Paddling
Mar 20Jackson Kayak Galway Fest 2020
Mar 19Jackson Kayak PNW Collegiate Whitewater Fest
Mar 17Jackson Kayak “A season of records, but I know I can still go faster”; Green Race and Russel Fork
Mar 17Jackson Kayak “Best festival of the season”; Gauley River Festival
Mar 16Jackson Kayak Maybe My New Favorite Run in the World; Middle Kings
Mar 16Jackson Kayak 6 Reasons to Always Travel With Your Kayak
Mar 16Jackson Kayak My Top Pick - The Jackson Yupik
Mar 12Jackson Kayak Pigeon Dries – A New/Old Favorite
Mar 12Jackson Kayak My Basic Big Rig HDFD Setup
Mar 11Jackson Kayak Living the Dream
Mar 11Jackson Kayak My Jackson FD-E Adventure
Mar 10Jackson Kayak The Greatest Run You’ve Never Heard Of; Upper Middle Kaweah
Mar 9Jackson Kayak Jackson Coosa FD3D Review
Mar 9Jackson Kayak 15 Great Kayak Fishing Events in Europe
Mar 7Jackson Kayak Kayaking in Snow | Winter Outdoormix SnowKayak 2020
Mar 6Jackson Kayak Saltwater Kayak Fishing Safety
Mar 5Jackson Kayak Wait for It: The Art of Timing You Boof
Mar 4Jackson Kayak Riding the Lighting of Rocky Fork
Mar 4Jackson Kayak When is the weather too bad for kayak fishing?
Mar 1Jackson Kayak Spring Spinnerbaits for Bass Fishing
Feb 29Jackson Kayak WIN a JK Zen 3.0 at NoliFest 2020!
Feb 28Jackson Kayak 10 Tips for Starting Kayak Fishing on a Budget
Feb 27Jackson Kayak Fly Fishing From a Jackson Bite Angler
Feb 26Jackson Kayak Organizing the Montreal Eau Vive on The Lachine rapids of the Saint Lawrence river
Feb 26Jackson Kayak Gold Rush Territory: Shotover River, New Zealand
Feb 25Jackson Kayak Available now: The Jackson Kayak Flex Drive E!
Feb 24Jackson Kayak When Dreams Come True - The Detian Waterfall Project: China
Feb 23Jackson Kayak Nile River Festival 2020
Feb 22Jackson Kayak Look at Jackson Kayak’s FD3D system for creating a pedal Kayak from a paddle kayak
Feb 19Jackson Kayak Try Kayak Fishing…If Not Now, When?
Feb 18Jackson Kayak Kayak Fishing Port Arthur - My Honey Hole
Feb 17Jackson Kayak Fishing Photo Tips and Tricks - Creating Unique ‘Grip and Grins’
Feb 16Jackson Kayak Paddle and Life in Uganda 2020 – The Rich, Full Experience
Feb 15Jackson Kayak Bucket List Destination in Sweden: The Blekinge Archipelago
Feb 13Jackson Kayak How to Become a Pro Angler - Vacation or Vocation?
Feb 13Jackson Kayak Alaska Is a Kayakers Paradise
Feb 12Jackson Kayak Winter Bass Fishing Tips | Brrrr…Bass
Feb 12Jackson Kayak Les rapides de Lachine in Quebec has got it all - waves, holes, eddies etc
Feb 11Jackson Kayak Tips on Having a Great Kayak Fishing Holiday in Southwest Florida
Feb 10Jackson Kayak 2020 JK Little Shredders Applications Are Now OPEN
Feb 6Jackson Kayak Whitewater Expedition - Lost in Sumatra
more...


To propose a new news site for us to monitor, please contact Jeroen.

Paddle News Watch in other languages:

Recent News Watch Searches

Last
· Videos: raft
· Forums: boatertalk
· News: technique
· Videos: shoulder
· Press: trooper
Top
1. Forums: boatertalk
2. Forums: pyranha
3. Forums: Astral
4. Videos: Riot
5. Forums: dagger

Sponsors

Palm

See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.