Fly Fishing the San Juan River in New Mexico Source: Jackson Kayak When: 1 hour ago Rating: Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

Just returned from a 5 day fly fishing adventure on The Juan in northwestern New Mexico. It was both a wade and kayak fishing trip. The Juan is an awesome destination and if you bring your kayak, it w [...] → read original → Jackson Kayak

More from Jackson Kayak

Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





More headlines: