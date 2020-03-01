[please login to make this ad block disappear]
Jackson Kayak Announces Programming Spanning Factory, Dealers and Community
This coming weekend, Jackson Kayak will be rolling out its Jackson Kayak Self-Isolation Relief programming that encourages healthy distancing and will help relieve the challenges of being isolated.
A Big Thanks From Mountain Man – A Jackson Kayak Dealer
Jackson Kayak (16 hrs. ago) - Mountainman Outdoor Supply Company, New York’s largest Canoe, Kayak and SUP dealer it taking every precaution to keep our employees and customers safe during these most difficult times. For now our paddlesports shops in Old Forge and Saratoga Springs will remain open and have over 1,000 canoes, kayaks and SUP’s in stock including a wide selection of Jackson fishing, recreational and whitewater kayaks. read more...
Aquabatics Plans to Keep Paddling
Jackson Kayak (Mar 20) - We are Aquabatics and we have a store in Calgary and Edmonton Alberta. Our Calgary location has been a staple of the whitewater community for 20 years now, and the Edmonton location is only a year in but rapidly becoming an integral part of the Kayak angling world. read more...
Galway Fest 2020
Jackson Kayak (Mar 20) - One of the most flourishing events around the Europe in the last years. If you love kayaking in any sense, great community to hang out with, taste of freestyle, whitewater and boatercross and all of it spiced up with few drops of buckfest – well, Galway Fest is dream to go! Oh. If you go – be prepared for weather changing from sunny and warm into hail into sun again and then into freezing snow that melts In another few seconds as sun comes out. All of that in land of sheep, Guinness and amazing whitewater. read more...
PNW Collegiate Whitewater Fest
Jackson Kayak (Mar 19) - The Collegiate Whitewater Fest is a Free race held every Autumn in Index, Washington. It is a staple of the PNW community. If you don’t know, now you know (you can always go next year). read more...
“A season of records, but I know I can still go faster”; Green Race and Russel Fork
Jackson Kayak (Mar 17) - The Lord of the Fork race on the Russel Fork is one of the most fun races out there, though not the scariest, it is always a challenge to put down a clean run with a long boat. It is also such a perfect race to have leading into the week of training for the Green Race, really kicking things off for one of the greatest races in the world. read more...
