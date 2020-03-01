Playak Logo


Ship to Shore Checking In

Source:Jackson Kayak
When:4 hrs. ago
We are still open, but with little more cleaning, washing of hands, and precautions, for those needing retail therapy! We have New Spring AFTCO, Patagonia, Chaco, 2020 Hobie, NuCanoe, Jackson Kayak, [...]

→ read original → Jackson Kayak

More from Jackson Kayak

Jackson Kayak Announces Programming Spanning Factory, Dealers and Community

Jackson Kayak (16 hrs. ago) - This coming weekend, Jackson Kayak will be rolling out its Jackson Kayak Self-Isolation Relief programming that encourages healthy distancing and will help relieve the challenges of being isolated.   read more...

A Big Thanks From Mountain Man – A Jackson Kayak Dealer

Jackson Kayak (Mar 21) - Mountainman Outdoor Supply Company, New York’s largest Canoe, Kayak and SUP dealer it taking every precaution to keep our employees and customers safe during these most difficult times. For now our paddlesports shops in Old Forge and Saratoga Springs will remain open and have over 1,000 canoes, kayaks and SUP’s in stock including a wide selection of Jackson fishing, recreational and whitewater kayaks.  read more...

Aquabatics Plans to Keep Paddling

Jackson Kayak (Mar 20) - We are Aquabatics and we have a store in Calgary and Edmonton Alberta. Our Calgary location has been a staple of the whitewater community for 20 years now, and the Edmonton location is only a year in but rapidly becoming an integral part of the Kayak angling world.  read more...

Galway Fest 2020

Jackson Kayak (Mar 20) - One of the most flourishing events around the Europe in the last years. If you love kayaking in any sense, great community to hang out with, taste of freestyle, whitewater and boatercross and all of it spiced up with few drops of buckfest – well, Galway Fest is dream to go! Oh. If you go – be prepared for weather changing from sunny and warm into hail into sun again and then into freezing snow that melts In another few seconds as sun comes out. All of that in land of sheep, Guinness and amazing whitewater.  read more...

PNW Collegiate Whitewater Fest

Jackson Kayak (Mar 19) - The Collegiate Whitewater Fest is a Free race held every Autumn in Index, Washington. It is a staple of the PNW community. If you don’t know, now you know (you can always go next year).  read more...

