Jackson Kayak's Self-Isolation Relief programming
This coming weekend, Jackson Kayak will be rolling out its Jackson Kayak Self-Isolation Relief programming that encourages healthy distancing and will help relieve the challenges of being isolated. T [...]
Chattahoochee Riverside Cleanup - A Hunt for Treasure
Jackson Kayak (12 hrs. ago) - Cleaning Up For a Better Tomorrow: Our Chattahoochee Riverside cleanup turned out to be a fantastic treasure hunt for all involved. A win, win for both the RushSouth Whitewater Park environment and our local community. read more...
Trout Management - Delayed Harvest
Jackson Kayak (Mar 27) - I just recently started to participate in Project Healing Waters here in Charleston, SC. They meet twice a month on a regular basis tying flies; except when winter arrives the volunteers of the group will help the Veterans on building a fly rod. When rod building lessons start the group will meet twice a week till the fly rods are complete. read more...
Fly Fishing the San Juan River in New Mexico
Jackson Kayak (Mar 26) - Just returned from a 5 day fly fishing adventure on The Juan in northwestern New Mexico. It was both a wade and kayak fishing trip. The Juan is an awesome destination and if you bring your kayak, it will open a ton of great water to you. Lets go Fly Fishing the San Juan River in New Mexico. read more...
Ship to Shore Checking In
Jackson Kayak (Mar 26) - We are still open, but with little more cleaning, washing of hands, and precautions, for those needing retail therapy! We have New Spring AFTCO, Patagonia, Chaco, 2020 Hobie, NuCanoe, Jackson Kayak, Kayak Accessories, Costa del Mar, Flags, Flag Poles,and much more. read more...
A Once in Lifetime Opportunity; the Detain Waterfall
Jackson Kayak (Mar 25) - In October Nick was approached by someone we knew from China about a potential project. Although this guy normally would approach us about doing a competition on 200ft+ waterfalls, Nick was stoked to find out that this time he had a different drop in mind; The Detain waterfall. read more...
