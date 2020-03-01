A Big Thanks From Mountain Man – A Jackson Kayak Dealer

More from Jackson Kayak

Aquabatics Plans to Keep Paddling Jackson Kayak (10 hrs. ago) - We are Aquabatics and we have a store in Calgary and Edmonton Alberta. Our Calgary location has been a staple of the whitewater community for 20 years now, and the Edmonton location is only a year in but rapidly becoming an integral part of the Kayak angling world. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

Galway Fest 2020 Jackson Kayak (22 hrs. ago) - One of the most flourishing events around the Europe in the last years. If you love kayaking in any sense, great community to hang out with, taste of freestyle, whitewater and boatercross and all of it spiced up with few drops of buckfest – well, Galway Fest is dream to go! Oh. If you go – be prepared for weather changing from sunny and warm into hail into sun again and then into freezing snow that melts In another few seconds as sun comes out. All of that in land of sheep, Guinness and amazing whitewater. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

More headlines: