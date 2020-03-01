“Best festival of the season”; Gauley River Festival

More from Jackson Kayak

Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





My Top Pick - The Jackson Yupik Jackson Kayak (Mar 16) - The Yupik people are a tribe related to the Inuit people of Alaska, regarded as the first people to make and use kayaks. The word Yupik means real people. After studying the characteristics of this new creation from Jackson Kayak I decided to try this model. A break away from my traditional paddle partner the Jackson Big Rig, the Yupik is shorter, lighter and faster than its big brother. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

More headlines: