6 Reasons to Always Travel With Your Kayak
As a family that is known more for our travelling excursions than anything else, it is funny to know that kayaking was the catalyst for our travels. Truth is we haven’t been shy in exclaiming to the [...]
My Top Pick - The Jackson Yupik
Jackson Kayak (5 hrs. ago) - The Yupik people are a tribe related to the Inuit people of Alaska, regarded as the first people to make and use kayaks. The word Yupik means real people. After studying the characteristics of this new creation from Jackson Kayak I decided to try this model. A break away from my traditional paddle partner the Jackson Big Rig, the Yupik is shorter, lighter and faster than its big brother. read more...
Pigeon Dries – A New/Old Favorite
Jackson Kayak (21 hrs. ago) - Every region in the US is known for different kinds of whitewater. I’m originally from California, which is known for pristine high sierra multi-day adventures. However, the majority of the day to day runs consist of boulder gardens with endless water boofs and big holes. Moving to the Southeast 5 years ago was a kayaking culture shock. read more...
My Basic Big Rig HDFD Setup
Jackson Kayak (Mar 12) - The Big Rig is not without a reason one of Jackson Kayak’s most popular fishing kayaks. The possibility that the Big Rig HD can be converted into the Big Rig FD is awesome! And then you can switch to the Flex Drive E within seconds. read more...
Living the Dream
Jackson Kayak (Mar 11) - I have been super fortunate over the years to turn my passion into my lifestyle. I started kayaking at a young age and was totally addicted to the sport, and at the time I could have never imagined that I would eventually turn this passion into my lifestyle. read more...
My Jackson FD-E Adventure
Jackson Kayak (Mar 11) - My Jackson FD-E Adventure Saturday I got home after watching the Tennessee Wrestling State Championships to a surprise on the porch. Normally, I am excited because I get a tackle warehouse or something I was not expecting to be shipped to my house. read more...
