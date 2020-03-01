Maybe My New Favorite Run in the World; Middle Kings Source: Jackson Kayak When: 6 hrs. ago Rating: Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

Although I have been able to get on lots of runs in California in the summer, there was one run that kept eluding me, the Middle Kings. It is not only famous due to having some of the most notorious r [...] → read original → Jackson Kayak

More from Jackson Kayak

Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





My Top Pick - The Jackson Yupik Jackson Kayak (15 hrs. ago) - The Yupik people are a tribe related to the Inuit people of Alaska, regarded as the first people to make and use kayaks. The word Yupik means real people. After studying the characteristics of this new creation from Jackson Kayak I decided to try this model. A break away from my traditional paddle partner the Jackson Big Rig, the Yupik is shorter, lighter and faster than its big brother. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

Living the Dream Jackson Kayak (Mar 11) - I have been super fortunate over the years to turn my passion into my lifestyle. I started kayaking at a young age and was totally addicted to the sport, and at the time I could have never imagined that I would eventually turn this passion into my lifestyle. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

More headlines: