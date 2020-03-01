Saltwater Kayak Fishing Safety

More from Jackson Kayak

Riding the Lighting of Rocky Fork Jackson Kayak (Mar 4) - Itâ€™s no secret that we are blessed with an abundance of amazing whitewater runs here in East Tennessee. The Appalachian Mountains of our region sculpt the gorges and valleys to form our local streams and rivers. When it rains these waterways fill with flow that transforms into natural playgrounds for whitewater paddlers to enjoy these steep landscapes in an adrenaline filled unique way. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

Spring Spinnerbaits for Bass Fishing Jackson Kayak (Mar 1) - Spring is the season of the spinnerbait for bass. I would characterize spring season by surface water temperatures of 58 to 65 degrees Fahrenheit. All types of spinners are popular because of ease of casting, simple performance and the high likelihood of connecting with a fish make it a staple in the tackle box of most kayak anglers. The draw of the whirling spinners is the ability to consistently convince game fish to bite. All species of bass will readily hit them, but many more of our finny friends chase emâ€™ down too, walleye, northern pike, musky and even panfish gulp the downsized versions. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

