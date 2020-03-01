Playak Logo


Wait for It: The Art of Timing You Boof

Jackson Kayak
1 hour ago
Boofing is one of the most important skills to develop as you step into the realm of class IV and V. It allows you to punch through and get over larger, more powerful features that would otherwise swallow you whole.

Riding the Lighting of Rocky Fork

Jackson Kayak (Mar 4) - It’s no secret that we are blessed with an abundance of amazing whitewater runs here in East Tennessee. The Appalachian Mountains of our region sculpt the gorges and valleys to form our local streams and rivers. When it rains these waterways fill with flow that transforms into natural playgrounds for whitewater paddlers to enjoy these steep landscapes in an adrenaline filled unique way.  read more...

When is the weather too bad for kayak fishing?

Jackson Kayak (Mar 4) - It’s a 70 degree balmy late spring day, the moon phase, full, a slight breeze perfect weather to be out and drifting in the kayak. That happens about three days out of the calendar year, the rest of the time it’s a battle against whatever nature throws at you. We paddle and fish when we can, sometimes you fight the natural forces more than fish. Here’s how I try to get along with Mother Nature.  read more...

Spring Spinnerbaits for Bass Fishing

Jackson Kayak (Mar 1) - Spring is the season of the spinnerbait for bass. I would characterize spring season by surface water temperatures of 58 to 65 degrees Fahrenheit. All types of spinners are popular because of ease of casting, simple performance and the high likelihood of connecting with a fish make it a staple in the tackle box of most kayak anglers. The draw of the whirling spinners is the ability to consistently convince game fish to bite. All species of bass will readily hit them, but many more of our finny friends chase em’ down too, walleye, northern pike, musky and even panfish gulp the downsized versions.  read more...

WIN a JK Zen 3.0 at NoliFest 2020!

Jackson Kayak (Feb 29) - The Jackson Action Wagon is giving away a brand new 2020 Jackson Kayak Zen 3.0 at NoliFest this year!  read more...

10 Tips for Starting Kayak Fishing on a Budget

Jackson Kayak (Feb 28) - I regularly speak to people who have no money for an expensive kayak and all the equipment. You don’t have to start with a fully rigged pedal kayak. You can upgrade later! Jackson Kayak has many great not so expensive paddle kayaks and the equipment can grow over time. Here are 10 tips for starting kayak fishing on a low budget:  read more...

