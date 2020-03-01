When is the weather too bad for kayak fishing?
|Source:
|Jackson Kayak
|When:
|1 hour ago
|Rating:
|
It’s a 70 degree balmy late spring day, the moon phase, full, a slight breeze perfect weather to be out and drifting in the kayak. That happens about three days out of the calendar year, the rest of [...]
More from Jackson Kayak
Spring Spinnerbaits for Bass Fishing
Jackson Kayak (Mar 1) - Spring is the season of the spinnerbait for bass. I would characterize spring season by surface water temperatures of 58 to 65 degrees Fahrenheit. All types of spinners are popular because of ease of casting, simple performance and the high likelihood of connecting with a fish make it a staple in the tackle box of most kayak anglers. The draw of the whirling spinners is the ability to consistently convince game fish to bite. All species of bass will readily hit them, but many more of our finny friends chase em’ down too, walleye, northern pike, musky and even panfish gulp the downsized versions. read more...
WIN a JK Zen 3.0 at NoliFest 2020!
Jackson Kayak (Feb 29) - The Jackson Action Wagon is giving away a brand new 2020 Jackson Kayak Zen 3.0 at NoliFest this year! read more...
10 Tips for Starting Kayak Fishing on a Budget
Jackson Kayak (Feb 28) - I regularly speak to people who have no money for an expensive kayak and all the equipment. You don’t have to start with a fully rigged pedal kayak. You can upgrade later! Jackson Kayak has many great not so expensive paddle kayaks and the equipment can grow over time. Here are 10 tips for starting kayak fishing on a low budget: read more...
Fly Fishing From a Jackson Bite Angler
Jackson Kayak (Feb 27) - Fly Fishing From a Jackson Bite Angler A few weeks ago I took my new Bite Angler and my Coosa HD for a nice trip to the legendary Bodden in Germany. My brother Sam and I met there with some really nice guys form Germany and Sweden for some great winter-pike-fishing. read more...
Organizing the Montreal Eau Vive on The Lachine rapids of the Saint Lawrence river
Jackson Kayak (Feb 26) - One year ago, I realized I could not continue directing the (Montreal Eau Vive www.mtleauive.com) organization. After 6 editions, it is time for me to move on. Although organizing MEV was very demanding, it also brought me a lot of energy and pride. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|