10 Tips for Starting Kayak Fishing on a Budget
Jackson Kayak
14 min. ago
|
I regularly speak to people who have no money for an expensive kayak and all the equipment. You don’t have to start with a fully rigged pedal kayak. You can upgrade later! Jackson Kayak has many gre [...]
More from Jackson Kayak
Fly Fishing From a Jackson Bite Angler
Jackson Kayak (Feb 27) - Fly Fishing From a Jackson Bite Angler A few weeks ago I took my new Bite Angler and my Coosa HD for a nice trip to the legendary Bodden in Germany. My brother Sam and I met there with some really nice guys form Germany and Sweden for some great winter-pike-fishing. read more...
Organizing the Montreal Eau Vive on The Lachine rapids of the Saint Lawrence river
Jackson Kayak (Feb 26) - One year ago, I realized I could not continue directing the (Montreal Eau Vive www.mtleauive.com) organization. After 6 editions, it is time for me to move on. Although organizing MEV was very demanding, it also brought me a lot of energy and pride. read more...
Gold Rush Territory: Shotover River, New Zealand
Jackson Kayak (Feb 26) - Not only is this a goldmine of fun for river running, it happens to be the site of New Zealand’s largest gold rush in the 1860’s. To reach the treasured Shotover River, one must navigate New Zealand’s Most Dangerous Road, better known as Skipper’s Canyon Road. This is a must-do kayak trip in New Zealand. read more...
Available now: The Jackson Kayak Flex Drive E!
Jackson Kayak (Feb 25) - A decade ago I came up with adventurous solutions to attach a stabilizer to the kayak so that an electric motor could be installed. The batteries were almost as heavy as the kayak and I never even thought of pedal kayaks with interchangeable electric motors in the distant future. Now it is 2020 and the future is here! read more...
When Dreams Come True - The Detian Waterfall Project: China
Jackson Kayak (Feb 24) - Our recent China trip came together almost like a dreamed reality. So, let me first take you back a couple years to when I saw a photo of the Detain waterfalls and immediately knew I wanted to run them, and would love to get the first decent. read more...
