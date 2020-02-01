Fly Fishing From a Jackson Bite Angler
Fly Fishing From a Jackson Bite Angler A few weeks ago I took my new Bite Angler and my Coosa HD for a nice trip to the legendary Bodden in Germany. My brother Sam and I met there with some really nic [...]
More from Jackson Kayak
Organizing the Montreal Eau Vive on The Lachine rapids of the Saint Lawrence river
Jackson Kayak (Feb 26) - One year ago, I realized I could not continue directing the (Montreal Eau Vive www.mtleauive.com) organization. After 6 editions, it is time for me to move on. Although organizing MEV was very demanding, it also brought me a lot of energy and pride. read more...
Gold Rush Territory: Shotover River, New Zealand
Jackson Kayak (Feb 26) - Not only is this a goldmine of fun for river running, it happens to be the site of New Zealand’s largest gold rush in the 1860’s. To reach the treasured Shotover River, one must navigate New Zealand’s Most Dangerous Road, better known as Skipper’s Canyon Road. This is a must-do kayak trip in New Zealand. read more...
Available now: The Jackson Kayak Flex Drive E!
Jackson Kayak (Feb 25) - A decade ago I came up with adventurous solutions to attach a stabilizer to the kayak so that an electric motor could be installed. The batteries were almost as heavy as the kayak and I never even thought of pedal kayaks with interchangeable electric motors in the distant future. Now it is 2020 and the future is here! read more...
When Dreams Come True - The Detian Waterfall Project: China
Jackson Kayak (Feb 24) - Our recent China trip came together almost like a dreamed reality. So, let me first take you back a couple years to when I saw a photo of the Detain waterfalls and immediately knew I wanted to run them, and would love to get the first decent. read more...
Nile River Festival 2020
Jackson Kayak (Feb 23) - Every year, on the end of the January, all eyes look back to the White Nile. It is time when Nile River Festival gathers both international paddlers from all around the world with local community to celebrate the river and what it means to everybody around it. read more...
More headlines:
