[please login to make this ad block disappear]
Available now: The Jackson Kayak Flex Drive E!
|Source:
|Jackson Kayak
|When:
|1 hour ago
|Rating:
|
A decade ago I came up with adventurous solutions to attach a stabilizer to the kayak so that an electric motor could be installed. The batteries were almost as heavy as the kayak and I never even tho [...]
More from Jackson Kayak
When Dreams Come True - The Detian Waterfall Project: China
Jackson Kayak (Feb 24) - Our recent China trip came together almost like a dreamed reality. So, let me first take you back a couple years to when I saw a photo of the Detain waterfalls and immediately knew I wanted to run them, and would love to get the first decent. read more...
Nile River Festival 2020
Jackson Kayak (Feb 23) - Every year, on the end of the January, all eyes look back to the White Nile. It is time when Nile River Festival gathers both international paddlers from all around the world with local community to celebrate the river and what it means to everybody around it. read more...
Look at Jackson Kayak’s FD3D system for creating a pedal Kayak from a paddle kayak
Jackson Kayak (Feb 22) - First Look at the FD3D What do you look for in a pedal driven kayak? Speed? Tracking? Weight? Possibly. If you’re like me, if you dive in to the pedal market, you’re not just looking for typical paddle-driven kayak properties, but you are also focusing on the drive itself. read more...
Try Kayak Fishing…If Not Now, When?
Jackson Kayak (Feb 19) - After years of fishing from every possible craft you can imagine, six years ago I decided to climb into a kayak. Jackson kayaks caught my eye and heart, made in the USA in White County Tennessee. Age and physical capabilities aren’t always a limiting factor. read more...
Kayak Fishing Port Arthur - My Honey Hole
Jackson Kayak (Feb 18) - Typically, when asked where my favorite fishing spot, or “honey hole” is in an area, I respond with in the water jokingly or in the marsh, in the back lakes, over by the bridge, very vague. However, when asked to write specifically about my VERY favorite fishing spot, you know THE honey hole, I find myself eager to share every detail of the most special place on the water to me. It always will be, Texas Bayou, where the honey is a little sweeter. On top of the quality fishery, this is the friendliest fishing town in Texas. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|