Look at Jackson Kayak’s FD3D system for creating a pedal Kayak from a paddle kayak
|Jackson Kayak
|1 hour ago
First Look at the FD3D What do you look for in a pedal driven kayak? Speed? Tracking? Weight? Possibly. If you’re like me, if you dive in to the pedal market, you’re not just looking for [...]
More from Jackson Kayak
Try Kayak Fishing…If Not Now, When?
Jackson Kayak (Feb 19) - After years of fishing from every possible craft you can imagine, six years ago I decided to climb into a kayak. Jackson kayaks caught my eye and heart, made in the USA in White County Tennessee. Age and physical capabilities aren’t always a limiting factor. read more...
Kayak Fishing Port Arthur - My Honey Hole
Jackson Kayak (Feb 18) - Typically, when asked where my favorite fishing spot, or “honey hole” is in an area, I respond with in the water jokingly or in the marsh, in the back lakes, over by the bridge, very vague. However, when asked to write specifically about my VERY favorite fishing spot, you know THE honey hole, I find myself eager to share every detail of the most special place on the water to me. It always will be, Texas Bayou, where the honey is a little sweeter. On top of the quality fishery, this is the friendliest fishing town in Texas. read more...
Fishing Photo Tips and Tricks - Creating Unique ‘Grip and Grins’
Jackson Kayak (Feb 17) - Scroll through the social media feed of any passionate kayak angler, and you’re guaranteed to see a ‘grip and grin’ photo. We all do it. After all, kayak anglers are the Kings and Queens of the selfie! Let’s up our game with some fishing photo tips and tricks. read more...
Paddle and Life in Uganda 2020 – The Rich, Full Experience
Jackson Kayak (Feb 16) - The days here go by very quickly – especially with so much going on! For the past two weeks, Emily J came to volunteer with Soft Power Health and paddle with me. I felt incredibly spoiled on all counts. It’s funny to think that Emily and I have been on 5 US Women’s Freestyle Kayak Teams together and over the years, we have paddled together in many locations and very luckily for me, this continues. read more...
Bucket List Destination in Sweden: The Blekinge Archipelago
Jackson Kayak (Feb 15) - I visit beautiful Sweden at least once a year, either with my family or to see many friends at the Liska Kayak Open. The historical province of Blekinge in southern Sweden is about 400 miles away from me and can therefore be reached relatively quickly. read more...
