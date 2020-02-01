Playak Logo


Try Kayak Fishing…If Not Now, When?

Source:Jackson Kayak
When:1 hour ago
After years of fishing from every possible craft you can imagine, six years ago I decided to climb into a kayak. Jackson kayaks caught my eye and heart, made in the USA in White County Tennessee. Age [...]

Kayak Fishing Port Arthur - My Honey Hole

Jackson Kayak (Feb 18) - Typically, when asked where my favorite fishing spot, or “honey hole” is in an area, I respond with in the water jokingly or in the marsh, in the back lakes, over by the bridge, very vague. However, when asked to write specifically about my VERY favorite fishing spot, you know THE honey hole, I find myself eager to share every detail of the most special place on the water to me. It always will be, Texas Bayou, where the honey is a little sweeter. On top of the quality fishery, this is the friendliest fishing town in Texas.  read more...

Fishing Photo Tips and Tricks - Creating Unique ‘Grip and Grins’

Jackson Kayak (Feb 17) - Scroll through the social media feed of any passionate kayak angler, and you’re guaranteed to see a ‘grip and grin’ photo. We all do it. After all, kayak anglers are the Kings and Queens of the selfie! Let’s up our game with some fishing photo tips and tricks.  read more...

Paddle and Life in Uganda 2020 – The Rich, Full Experience

Jackson Kayak (Feb 16) - The days here go by very quickly – especially with so much going on! For the past two weeks, Emily J came to volunteer with Soft Power Health and paddle with me. I felt incredibly spoiled on all counts. It’s funny to think that Emily and I have been on 5 US Women’s Freestyle Kayak Teams together and over the years, we have paddled together in many locations and very luckily for me, this continues.  read more...

Bucket List Destination in Sweden: The Blekinge Archipelago

Jackson Kayak (Feb 15) - I visit beautiful Sweden at least once a year, either with my family or to see many friends at the Liska Kayak Open. The historical province of Blekinge in southern Sweden is about 400 miles away from me and can therefore be reached relatively quickly.  read more...

How to Become a Pro Angler - Vacation or Vocation?

Jackson Kayak (Feb 13) - My journey includes closing in on my 35th season of outdoor / boat show appearances, 38 years of magazine (printed and digital) magazine writing, radio for over 30 years, TV for over 25 seasons. The formula I offer you works.  read more...

ForumsNewsPressSocialVideos
Time Site Headline
 
Feb 13Jackson Kayak Alaska Is a Kayakers Paradise
Feb 12Jackson Kayak Winter Bass Fishing Tips | Brrrr…Bass
Feb 12Jackson Kayak Les rapides de Lachine in Quebec has got it all - waves, holes, eddies etc
Feb 11Jackson Kayak Tips on Having a Great Kayak Fishing Holiday in Southwest Florida
Feb 10Jackson Kayak 2020 JK Little Shredders Applications Are Now OPEN
Feb 6Jackson Kayak Whitewater Expedition - Lost in Sumatra
Feb 5Jackson Kayak Freestyle Is Not Dead
Feb 4Jackson Kayak Whitewater Learnings - Reflecting on Bad Lines
Feb 4Jackson Kayak How to Clean a Baitcaster
Feb 3Jackson Kayak Kayak Fishing Stream Secrets
Feb 2Jackson Kayak Top 10 Frequently Asked Questions by Kayak Fishing Beginners
Jan 29Jackson Kayak Getting Tactical and Technical for the Winter Hunt of the marsh red fish
Jan 28Jackson Kayak European Guide to Transporting Your Fishing Kayak on Top of a Car
Jan 27Jackson Kayak 2019 Kayak Diving Highlights
Jan 25Jackson Kayak Baits, lures and kayak fishing
Jan 24Jackson Kayak For little one’s on experiencing wild rivers - Fun1
Jan 24Jackson Kayak Kayak Fishing For Trophy Size Texas Trout
Jan 22Jackson Kayak Tube lure, multispecies bait
Jan 22Jackson Kayak Bass Fishing Christchurch
Jan 21Jackson Kayak These fish catching adventures to continue on this year...
Jan 21Jackson Kayak Kayaking, travelling and rest - 2019 in Review!!
Jan 20Jackson Kayak Kayaking and Stand Up Paddling along with your dog - Tips
Jan 20Jackson Kayak The twist in the Deception Pass Challenge is the Deception Pass’s ebb
Jan 19Jackson Kayak Stay Dry, Stay Warm
Jan 18Jackson Kayak Guide on which size of the new Jackson Kayak Zen 3.0 will fit you...
Jan 17Jackson Kayak Fishing with Lead-core for Lake Trout
Jan 15Jackson Kayak Suck Creek Run - Whitewater Fun
Jan 15Jackson Kayak Pro Photography Tips for Kayak Anglers
Jan 13Jackson Kayak Growing Up Kayaking
Jan 13Jackson Kayak Why the Zambezi Is One of the Best Kayaking Locations
Jan 13Jackson Kayak How to Catch Open Water Yellow Perch
Jan 12Jackson Kayak Kicking Off the 2020 Paddling Season With Some Giggles
Jan 12Jackson Kayak Top 15 Essential Gear for Kayak Fishing
Jan 11Jackson Kayak Uganda Whitewater vs Power - Big End of Year Decisions Impact the Fate of the Nile
Jan 10Jackson Kayak River Kayaking last year - A Lookback
Jan 9Jackson Kayak The rapids of Upper Hiwassee has potential to awaken whitewater interest in the region
Jan 9Jackson Kayak 5 Weird Ways To Warm Up Before You Paddle
Jan 8Jackson Kayak Why I Creek In My Antix
Jan 8Jackson Kayak Easy to rig, versatile kayak for fishing and more - YuPIK
Jan 7Jackson Kayak Paddlers Kayak Yoga – KAYOGA
Jan 6Jackson Kayak Tibet – Exploring Himalayas Biggest Rivers
Jan 6Jackson Kayak The Infamous Jura Beauty
Jan 5Jackson Kayak Kayak Fishing – Expect the Unexpected, Always
Jan 3Jackson Kayak Top GoPro Tips for capturing good kayak activity photos and videos
Jan 3Jackson Kayak Preserving My Happy Place
more...


