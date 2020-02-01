Kayak Fishing Port Arthur - My Honey Hole

More from Jackson Kayak

Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Alaska Is a Kayakers Paradise Jackson Kayak (Feb 13) - Like many I have always been one who has thought of Alaska as a far fetched location to visit and something I could only dream to paddle in. A very small amount of kayakers head to Alaska to kayak, the area is known worldwide for its amazing fishing and wilderness bus trips however we need to think of it more as a kayakers paradise. I was lucky enough to help lead a trip for a group of young kayakers to experience and explore the Alaskan rivers from Fairbanks to Anchorage with Explore Expeditions and what a trip it was. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

