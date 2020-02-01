[please login to make this ad block disappear]
Paddle and Life in Uganda 2020 – The Rich, Full Experience
|Source:
|Jackson Kayak
|When:
|1 hour ago
|Rating:
|
The days here go by very quickly – especially with so much going on! For the past two weeks, Emily J came to volunteer with Soft Power Health and paddle with me. I felt incredibly spoiled on all cou [...]
More from Jackson Kayak
Bucket List Destination in Sweden: The Blekinge Archipelago
Jackson Kayak (Feb 15) - I visit beautiful Sweden at least once a year, either with my family or to see many friends at the Liska Kayak Open. The historical province of Blekinge in southern Sweden is about 400 miles away from me and can therefore be reached relatively quickly. read more...
How to Become a Pro Angler - Vacation or Vocation?
Jackson Kayak (Feb 13) - My journey includes closing in on my 35th season of outdoor / boat show appearances, 38 years of magazine (printed and digital) magazine writing, radio for over 30 years, TV for over 25 seasons. The formula I offer you works. read more...
Alaska Is a Kayakers Paradise
Jackson Kayak (Feb 13) - Like many I have always been one who has thought of Alaska as a far fetched location to visit and something I could only dream to paddle in. A very small amount of kayakers head to Alaska to kayak, the area is known worldwide for its amazing fishing and wilderness bus trips however we need to think of it more as a kayakers paradise. I was lucky enough to help lead a trip for a group of young kayakers to experience and explore the Alaskan rivers from Fairbanks to Anchorage with Explore Expeditions and what a trip it was. read more...
Winter Bass Fishing Tips | Brrrr…Bass
Jackson Kayak (Feb 12) - Surface water temperatures have plunged (at least in Tennessee) to below the magic 50 degree mark. Most game fish will slow down consequently most fishing activities slow down but they don’t have to. Let the frost melt off the kayak, dress for the weather and grab your gear read more...
Les rapides de Lachine in Quebec has got it all - waves, holes, eddies etc
Jackson Kayak (Feb 12) - =Paddling “Les rapides de Lachine” is very convenient for me because I live right next to the Fleuve St-Laurent. Like my friend Frédérik Gendron says, there is always some feature that’s prime at The Lachines! It’s got it all, from a sweet hole to massive waves. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|