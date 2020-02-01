Playak Logo


Alaska Is a Kayakers Paradise

Source:Jackson Kayak
When:52 min. ago
Like many I have always been one who has thought of Alaska as a far fetched location to visit and something I could only dream to paddle in. A very small amount of kayakers head to Alaska to kayak, th [...]

Winter Bass Fishing Tips | Brrrr…Bass

Jackson Kayak (20 hrs. ago) - Surface water temperatures have plunged (at least in Tennessee) to below the magic 50 degree mark. Most game fish will slow down consequently most fishing activities slow down but they don’t have to. Let the frost melt off the kayak, dress for the weather and grab your gear  read more...

Les rapides de Lachine in Quebec has got it all - waves, holes, eddies etc

Jackson Kayak (Feb 12) - =Paddling “Les rapides de Lachine” is very convenient for me because I live right next to the Fleuve St-Laurent. Like my friend Frédérik Gendron says, there is always some feature that’s prime at The Lachines! It’s got it all, from a sweet hole to massive waves.  read more...

Tips on Having a Great Kayak Fishing Holiday in Southwest Florida

Jackson Kayak (Feb 11) - For many of us Europeans, a kayak fishing holiday in southwest Florida is definitely at the top of the bucket list, not only because of the fishing, but also because of the beautiful weather, the great day trip destinations and the amazing wildlife. Whether with the family or with a group of anglers, you can experience a lot in the Sunshine State. Here are a few tips from me on what to do on a trip to Southwest Florida.  read more...

2020 JK Little Shredders Applications Are Now OPEN

Jackson Kayak (Feb 10) - Jackson Kayak is excited to announce that we have new spots available on the 2020 Jackson Kayak Little Shredder team. Once again we will be running a competition to find our new team of little shredders. We are looking for kids who love to kayak and are super talented for their age. We are opening these spots for kids aged 15 and under. You can be a playboater, a creeker, a river runner or just a paddler doing something awesome for your age. You need to have an awesome attitude too.  read more...

Whitewater Expedition - Lost in Sumatra

Jackson Kayak (Feb 6) - ] Lost in Sumatra. A typical whitewater expedition. Ft Seth Ashworth and David Silk Follow Seth Ashworth and David Silk through the highs and (so many) lows of exploring new rivers on the island of Sumatra, Indonesia.  read more...

