Les rapides de Lachine in Quebec has got it all - waves, holes, eddies etc

2020 JK Little Shredders Applications Are Now OPEN Jackson Kayak (Feb 10) - Jackson Kayak is excited to announce that we have new spots available on the 2020 Jackson Kayak Little Shredder team. Once again we will be running a competition to find our new team of little shredders. We are looking for kids who love to kayak and are super talented for their age. We are opening these spots for kids aged 15 and under. You can be a playboater, a creeker, a river runner or just a paddler doing something awesome for your age. You need to have an awesome attitude too. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

Freestyle Is Not Dead Jackson Kayak (Feb 5) - I saw a few posts on social media recently in the vein of Freestyle is dead, one of which was a comment that hated on someone else’s stoke. For me, it was a really disappointing attitude to see. While I get that competing at an ICF Freestyle World Championship is not what brings many the most joy in a kayak, there are plenty of other reasons to get on the freestyle hustle. Here are a few of my favorites. Try them out and help me prove Freestyle is not Dead. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

