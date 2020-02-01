Winter Bass Fishing Tips | Brrrr…Bass

[please login to make this ad block disappear]
Surface water temperatures have plunged (at least in Tennessee) to below the magic 50 degree mark. Most game fish will slow down consequently most fishing activities slow down but they don’t have to [...]
Les rapides de Lachine in Quebec has got it all - waves, holes, eddies etc
Jackson Kayak (7 hrs. ago) - =Paddling “Les rapides de Lachine” is very convenient for me because I live right next to the Fleuve St-Laurent. Like my friend Frédérik Gendron says, there is always some feature that’s prime at The Lachines! It’s got it all, from a sweet hole to massive waves. read more...
Tips on Having a Great Kayak Fishing Holiday in Southwest Florida
Jackson Kayak (Feb 11) - For many of us Europeans, a kayak fishing holiday in southwest Florida is definitely at the top of the bucket list, not only because of the fishing, but also because of the beautiful weather, the great day trip destinations and the amazing wildlife. Whether with the family or with a group of anglers, you can experience a lot in the Sunshine State. Here are a few tips from me on what to do on a trip to Southwest Florida. read more...
2020 JK Little Shredders Applications Are Now OPEN
Jackson Kayak (Feb 10) - Jackson Kayak is excited to announce that we have new spots available on the 2020 Jackson Kayak Little Shredder team. Once again we will be running a competition to find our new team of little shredders. We are looking for kids who love to kayak and are super talented for their age. We are opening these spots for kids aged 15 and under. You can be a playboater, a creeker, a river runner or just a paddler doing something awesome for your age. You need to have an awesome attitude too. read more...
Whitewater Expedition - Lost in Sumatra
Jackson Kayak (Feb 6) - ] Lost in Sumatra. A typical whitewater expedition. Ft Seth Ashworth and David Silk Follow Seth Ashworth and David Silk through the highs and (so many) lows of exploring new rivers on the island of Sumatra, Indonesia. read more...
Freestyle Is Not Dead
Jackson Kayak (Feb 5) - I saw a few posts on social media recently in the vein of Freestyle is dead, one of which was a comment that hated on someone else’s stoke. For me, it was a really disappointing attitude to see. While I get that competing at an ICF Freestyle World Championship is not what brings many the most joy in a kayak, there are plenty of other reasons to get on the freestyle hustle. Here are a few of my favorites. Try them out and help me prove Freestyle is not Dead. read more...
