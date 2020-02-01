Playak Logo


Tips on Having a Great Kayak Fishing Holiday in Southwest Florida

Source:Jackson Kayak
When:2 hrs. ago
For many of us Europeans, a kayak fishing holiday in southwest Florida is definitely at the top of the bucket list, not only because of the fishing, but also because of the beautiful weather, the grea [...]

Whitewater Expedition - Lost in Sumatra

Jackson Kayak (17 hrs. ago) - ] Lost in Sumatra. A typical whitewater expedition. Ft Seth Ashworth and David Silk Follow Seth Ashworth and David Silk through the highs and (so many) lows of exploring new rivers on the island of Sumatra, Indonesia.  read more...

Freestyle Is Not Dead

Jackson Kayak (Feb 5) - I saw a few posts on social media recently in the vein of Freestyle is dead, one of which was a comment that hated on someone else’s stoke. For me, it was a really disappointing attitude to see. While I get that competing at an ICF Freestyle World Championship is not what brings many the most joy in a kayak, there are plenty of other reasons to get on the freestyle hustle. Here are a few of my favorites. Try them out and help me prove Freestyle is not Dead.  read more...

Whitewater Learnings - Reflecting on Bad Lines

Jackson Kayak (Feb 4) - Reflecting on Bad Lines Everyone has a bad line from time to time; but to keep it from (hopefully) not happening again, it helps to take a moment and reflect on these key things: Where did the line start to go wrong? Was I too far left, or right?  read more...

How to Clean a Baitcaster

Jackson Kayak (Feb 4) - A video teaching beginners how to get started cleaning their baitcasting reels.  read more...

Kayak Fishing Stream Secrets

Jackson Kayak (Feb 3) - Flowing freely across the continent, rivers, creeks and streams all hold the promise of adventure, fishing and fun. If you can navigate moving water, breakdown the puzzle and fool a few fish you’re on your way to learning stream secrets. Lakes and ponds, flat water are great places but there’s little change to the landscape and minimal current to challenge the kayak anglers.  read more...

Feb 2Jackson Kayak Top 10 Frequently Asked Questions by Kayak Fishing Beginners
Jan 29Jackson Kayak Getting Tactical and Technical for the Winter Hunt of the marsh red fish
Jan 28Jackson Kayak European Guide to Transporting Your Fishing Kayak on Top of a Car
Jan 27Jackson Kayak 2019 Kayak Diving Highlights
Jan 25Jackson Kayak Baits, lures and kayak fishing
Jan 24Jackson Kayak For little one’s on experiencing wild rivers - Fun1
Jan 24Jackson Kayak Kayak Fishing For Trophy Size Texas Trout
Jan 22Jackson Kayak Tube lure, multispecies bait
Jan 22Jackson Kayak Bass Fishing Christchurch
Jan 21Jackson Kayak These fish catching adventures to continue on this year...
Jan 21Jackson Kayak Kayaking, travelling and rest - 2019 in Review!!
Jan 20Jackson Kayak Kayaking and Stand Up Paddling along with your dog - Tips
Jan 20Jackson Kayak The twist in the Deception Pass Challenge is the Deception Pass’s ebb
Jan 19Jackson Kayak Stay Dry, Stay Warm
Jan 18Jackson Kayak Guide on which size of the new Jackson Kayak Zen 3.0 will fit you...
Jan 17Jackson Kayak Fishing with Lead-core for Lake Trout
Jan 15Jackson Kayak Suck Creek Run - Whitewater Fun
Jan 15Jackson Kayak Pro Photography Tips for Kayak Anglers
Jan 13Jackson Kayak Growing Up Kayaking
Jan 13Jackson Kayak Why the Zambezi Is One of the Best Kayaking Locations
Jan 13Jackson Kayak How to Catch Open Water Yellow Perch
Jan 12Jackson Kayak Kicking Off the 2020 Paddling Season With Some Giggles
Jan 12Jackson Kayak Top 15 Essential Gear for Kayak Fishing
Jan 11Jackson Kayak Uganda Whitewater vs Power - Big End of Year Decisions Impact the Fate of the Nile
Jan 10Jackson Kayak River Kayaking last year - A Lookback
Jan 9Jackson Kayak The rapids of Upper Hiwassee has potential to awaken whitewater interest in the region
Jan 9Jackson Kayak 5 Weird Ways To Warm Up Before You Paddle
Jan 8Jackson Kayak Why I Creek In My Antix
Jan 8Jackson Kayak Easy to rig, versatile kayak for fishing and more - YuPIK
Jan 7Jackson Kayak Paddlers Kayak Yoga – KAYOGA
Jan 6Jackson Kayak Tibet – Exploring Himalayas Biggest Rivers
Jan 6Jackson Kayak The Infamous Jura Beauty
Jan 5Jackson Kayak Kayak Fishing – Expect the Unexpected, Always
Jan 3Jackson Kayak Top GoPro Tips for capturing good kayak activity photos and videos
Jan 3Jackson Kayak Preserving My Happy Place
Jan 3Jackson Kayak A Bit of Everything – Kayak Fishing
Jan 1Jackson Kayak Courtney Kerin – A Decade of competing at Worlds
Dec 31 2019Jackson Kayak Irish Kayak Angling Donegal Competition
Dec 31 2019Jackson Kayak DIY Gym Kayak
Dec 31 2019Jackson Kayak How to Make Your Kayak an Extension of Your Body
Dec 28 2019Jackson Kayak Buying Tips! Bite FD or Coosa FD or Big Rig HDFD?
Dec 25 2019Jackson Kayak Happy Holidays From All of Us at Jackson Adventures
Dec 23 2019Jackson Kayak Inexpensive Christmas Gifts for the Cold Weather Paddler
Dec 23 2019Jackson Kayak What’s Your Adventure Vehicle?
Dec 22 2019Jackson Kayak Zen 3.0 First Impression and Side by Side With Zen 2
