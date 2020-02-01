Whitewater Learnings - Reflecting on Bad Lines
|Source:
|Jackson Kayak
|When:
|22 min. ago
|Rating:
|
Reflecting on Bad Lines Everyone has a bad line from time to time; but to keep it from (hopefully) not happening again, it helps to take a moment and reflect on these key things: Where did the line st [...]
More from Jackson Kayak
How to Clean a Baitcaster
Jackson Kayak (6 hrs. ago) - A video teaching beginners how to get started cleaning their baitcasting reels. read more...
Kayak Fishing Stream Secrets
Jackson Kayak (14 hrs. ago) - Flowing freely across the continent, rivers, creeks and streams all hold the promise of adventure, fishing and fun. If you can navigate moving water, breakdown the puzzle and fool a few fish you’re on your way to learning stream secrets. Lakes and ponds, flat water are great places but there’s little change to the landscape and minimal current to challenge the kayak anglers. read more...
Freestyle Is Not Dead
Jackson Kayak (Feb 3) - I saw a few posts on social media recently in the vein of Freestyle is dead, one of which was a comment that hated on someone else’s stoke. For me, it was a really disappointing attitude to see. While I get that competing at an ICF Freestyle World Championship is not what brings many the most joy in a kayak, there are plenty of other reasons to get on the freestyle hustle. Here are a few of my favorites. Try them out and help me prove Freestyle is not Dead. read more...
Top 10 Frequently Asked Questions by Kayak Fishing Beginners
Jackson Kayak (Feb 2) - You have questions. Here are the top 10 things beginners ask me about Kayak Fishing. read more...
Getting Tactical and Technical for the Winter Hunt of the marsh red fish
Jackson Kayak (Jan 29) - Winter marsh red fish hunting is my absolute favorite time of the year. The waters fall out with strong north winds, dropping tides leave prime sight casting opportunity if you’re willing to put in a lot of work and get a little dirty. The resident reds winter behavior is so exciting for me to learn and pattern. THERE THEY ARE! read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|