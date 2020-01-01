Top 10 Frequently Asked Questions by Kayak Fishing Beginners

More from Jackson Kayak

Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Freestyle Is Not Dead Jackson Kayak (Jan 31) - I saw a few posts on social media recently in the vein of Freestyle is dead, one of which was a comment that hated on someone else’s stoke. For me, it was a really disappointing attitude to see. While I get that competing at an ICF Freestyle World Championship is not what brings many the most joy in a kayak, there are plenty of other reasons to get on the freestyle hustle. Here are a few of my favorites. Try them out and help me prove Freestyle is not Dead. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

Kayak Fishing Stream Secrets Jackson Kayak (Jan 31) - Flowing freely across the continent, rivers, creeks and streams all hold the promise of adventure, fishing and fun. If you can navigate moving water, breakdown the puzzle and fool a few fish you’re on your way to learning stream secrets. Lakes and ponds, flat water are great places but there’s little change to the landscape and minimal current to challenge the kayak anglers. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

More headlines: