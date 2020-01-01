Getting Tactical and Technical for the Winter Hunt of the marsh red fish
Winter marsh red fish hunting is my absolute favorite time of the year. The waters fall out with strong north winds, dropping tides leave prime sight casting opportunity if you’re willing to put in [...]
European Guide to Transporting Your Fishing Kayak on Top of a Car
Jackson Kayak (23 hrs. ago) - Lets talk about loading your fishing kayak on your car… I would so much like to have a truck in my garage, install a truck bed extender and simply slide my kayak onto the truck bed every time before fishing trips. Unfortunately, trucks are not very common in Europe and, like gasoline, are too expensive read more...
2019 Kayak Diving Highlights
Jackson Kayak (Jan 27) - 2019 was a fun filled year full of freediving and spearfishing from both my Kraken 13.5 and from shore. read more...
Baits, lures and kayak fishing
Jackson Kayak (Jan 25) - Ask ten people, you’ll probably get ten answers, “what’s your favorite lure color?” We all have our own favorites usually based off our own experience and a high degree of success. Probably the biggest controversy rages over crankbaits. read more...
For little one’s on experiencing wild rivers - Fun1
Jackson Kayak (Jan 24) - Our 2019 isn’t only successful starts in slalom and taming the hole, but above all amazing emotions on wild rivers. All this is due to the fact that JK thought about the youngest and has Fun1 on offer. This small boat isn’t only to help your kid be able to pose sweetly for a photo or splash on flat water on a hot day. It turns out that it can successfully serve more ambitious goals. read more...
Kayak Fishing For Trophy Size Texas Trout
Jackson Kayak (Jan 24) - Winter time in the coastal bend area of Texas means it’s time to kayak fish for trophy size Texas speckled trout. Cynoscion nebulosus; the spotted seatrout. Also known as specks, spotted weakfish, or yellow mouth. read more...
