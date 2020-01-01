Playak Logo


Getting Tactical and Technical for the Winter Hunt of the marsh red fish

Jackson Kayak
1 hour ago
Winter marsh red fish hunting is my absolute favorite time of the year. The waters fall out with strong north winds, dropping tides leave prime sight casting opportunity if you’re willing to put in [...]

European Guide to Transporting Your Fishing Kayak on Top of a Car

Jackson Kayak (23 hrs. ago) - Lets talk about loading your fishing kayak on your car… I would so much like to have a truck in my garage, install a truck bed extender and simply slide my kayak onto the truck bed every time before fishing trips. Unfortunately, trucks are not very common in Europe and, like gasoline, are too expensive

2019 Kayak Diving Highlights

Jackson Kayak (Jan 27) - 2019 was a fun filled year full of freediving and spearfishing from both my Kraken 13.5 and from shore.

Baits, lures and kayak fishing

Jackson Kayak (Jan 25) - Ask ten people, you'll probably get ten answers, "what's your favorite lure color?" We all have our own favorites usually based off our own experience and a high degree of success. Probably the biggest controversy rages over crankbaits.

For little one's on experiencing wild rivers - Fun1

Jackson Kayak (Jan 24) - Our 2019 isn't only successful starts in slalom and taming the hole, but above all amazing emotions on wild rivers. All this is due to the fact that JK thought about the youngest and has Fun1 on offer. This small boat isn't only to help your kid be able to pose sweetly for a photo or splash on flat water on a hot day. It turns out that it can successfully serve more ambitious goals.

Kayak Fishing For Trophy Size Texas Trout

Jackson Kayak (Jan 24) - Winter time in the coastal bend area of Texas means it's time to kayak fish for trophy size Texas speckled trout. Cynoscion nebulosus; the spotted seatrout. Also known as specks, spotted weakfish, or yellow mouth.

Jan 22Jackson Kayak Tube lure, multispecies bait
Jan 22Jackson Kayak Bass Fishing Christchurch
Jan 21Jackson Kayak These fish catching adventures to continue on this year...
Jan 21Jackson Kayak Kayaking, travelling and rest - 2019 in Review!!
Jan 20Jackson Kayak Kayaking and Stand Up Paddling along with your dog - Tips
Jan 20Jackson Kayak The twist in the Deception Pass Challenge is the Deception Pass’s ebb
Jan 19Jackson Kayak Stay Dry, Stay Warm
Jan 18Jackson Kayak Guide on which size of the new Jackson Kayak Zen 3.0 will fit you...
Jan 17Jackson Kayak Fishing with Lead-core for Lake Trout
Jan 15Jackson Kayak Suck Creek Run - Whitewater Fun
Jan 15Jackson Kayak Pro Photography Tips for Kayak Anglers
Jan 13Jackson Kayak Growing Up Kayaking
Jan 13Jackson Kayak Why the Zambezi Is One of the Best Kayaking Locations
Jan 13Jackson Kayak How to Catch Open Water Yellow Perch
Jan 12Jackson Kayak Kicking Off the 2020 Paddling Season With Some Giggles
Jan 12Jackson Kayak Top 15 Essential Gear for Kayak Fishing
Jan 11Jackson Kayak Uganda Whitewater vs Power - Big End of Year Decisions Impact the Fate of the Nile
Jan 10Jackson Kayak River Kayaking last year - A Lookback
Jan 9Jackson Kayak The rapids of Upper Hiwassee has potential to awaken whitewater interest in the region
Jan 9Jackson Kayak 5 Weird Ways To Warm Up Before You Paddle
Jan 8Jackson Kayak Why I Creek In My Antix
Jan 8Jackson Kayak Easy to rig, versatile kayak for fishing and more - YuPIK
Jan 7Jackson Kayak Paddlers Kayak Yoga – KAYOGA
Jan 6Jackson Kayak Tibet – Exploring Himalayas Biggest Rivers
Jan 6Jackson Kayak The Infamous Jura Beauty
Jan 5Jackson Kayak Kayak Fishing – Expect the Unexpected, Always
Jan 3Jackson Kayak Top GoPro Tips for capturing good kayak activity photos and videos
Jan 3Jackson Kayak Preserving My Happy Place
Jan 3Jackson Kayak A Bit of Everything – Kayak Fishing
Jan 1Jackson Kayak Courtney Kerin – A Decade of competing at Worlds
Dec 31 2019Jackson Kayak Irish Kayak Angling Donegal Competition
Dec 31 2019Jackson Kayak DIY Gym Kayak
Dec 31 2019Jackson Kayak How to Make Your Kayak an Extension of Your Body
Dec 28 2019Jackson Kayak Buying Tips! Bite FD or Coosa FD or Big Rig HDFD?
Dec 25 2019Jackson Kayak Happy Holidays From All of Us at Jackson Adventures
Dec 23 2019Jackson Kayak Inexpensive Christmas Gifts for the Cold Weather Paddler
Dec 23 2019Jackson Kayak What’s Your Adventure Vehicle?
Dec 22 2019Jackson Kayak Zen 3.0 First Impression and Side by Side With Zen 2
Dec 21 2019Jackson Kayak Whitewater Kayaking 2019 in Review
Dec 20 2019Jackson Kayak Irish Kayak Angling Cahore Competition
Dec 20 2019Jackson Kayak 8 essential elements to master to become a better whitewater kayaker
Dec 19 2019Jackson Kayak How to Pick the Right Kayak Paddle
Dec 19 2019Jackson Kayak Time to catch something big from the kayak!!
Dec 19 2019Jackson Kayak Ode to the Whitewater Community
Dec 18 2019Jackson Kayak How to Pick the Right Kayak Paddle
See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.