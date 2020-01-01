Kayak Fishing For Trophy Size Texas Trout

More from Jackson Kayak

Tube lure, multispecies bait Jackson Kayak (Jan 22) - With so many choices to cast from your kayak in search of fish it can get confusing as to what bait will work best. I have a short list of "go to" baits that include spinnerbaits, jigs, crankbaits and top water lures for bass. Years ago I discovered the best multispecies bait, a soft plastic tube lure. read more...

Bass Fishing Christchurch Jackson Kayak (Jan 22) - Normally I'd write a report on how the competition went for me but unfortunately though my wife took ill so I missed half of the comp, so I'll focus on the practice days instead. I do enjoy the practise days, bit more relaxed and the harbour is a bit quieter so it's a nice place to be. We don't have venues like this up north so really is a joy to fish somewhere a bit different. read more...

Kayaking, travelling and rest - 2019 in Review!! Jackson Kayak (Jan 21) - The first half of the year, from January to June I have been kayaking a lot, more than 100 days or almost as much as I normally do in one year, and my non kayaking time was fully committed to rest and appreciate time alone or with people I love. This was made possible because I took the decision to take one year off from work, and the positive support from my family and employer to let me go was very important too. read more...

