Kayak Fishing For Trophy Size Texas Trout

Source:Jackson Kayak
When:1 hour ago
Winter time in the coastal bend area of Texas means it’s time to kayak fish for trophy size Texas speckled trout. Cynoscion nebulosus; the spotted seatrout. Also known as specks, spotted weakfish, or yellow mouth.

Tube lure, multispecies bait

Jackson Kayak (Jan 22) - With so many choices to cast from your kayak in search of fish it can get confusing as to what bait will work best. I have a short list of “go to” baits that include spinnerbaits, jigs, crankbaits and top water lures for bass. Years ago I discovered the best multispecies bait, a soft plastic tube lure.  read more...

Bass Fishing Christchurch

Jackson Kayak (Jan 22) - Normally I’d write a report on how the competition went for me but unfortunately though my wife took ill so I missed half of the comp, so I’ll focus on the practice days instead. I do enjoy the practise days, bit more relaxed and the harbour is a bit quieter so it’s a nice place to be. We don’t have venues like this up north so really is a joy to fish somewhere a bit different.  read more...

These fish catching adventures to continue on this year...

Jackson Kayak (Jan 21) - I was able to travel and fly fish (wade and kayak) in 9 states (Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Missouri, Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Colorado and New Mexico) in 2019. This is the wrap up video for those trips. The adventure continues in 2020 with more destinations planned!  read more...

Kayaking, travelling and rest - 2019 in Review!!

Jackson Kayak (Jan 21) - The first half of the year, from January to June I have been kayaking a lot, more than 100 days or almost as much as I normally do in one year, and my non kayaking time was fully committed to rest and appreciate time alone or with people I love. This was made possible because I took the decision to take one year off from work, and the positive support from my family and employer to let me go was very important too.  read more...

Kayaking and Stand Up Paddling along with your dog - Tips

Jackson Kayak (Jan 20) - Every time I put on my kayak clothes and want to hit the water, loyal dog’s eyes look at me and beg for permission to come with me.  read more...

Jan 20Jackson Kayak The twist in the Deception Pass Challenge is the Deception Pass’s ebb
Jan 19Jackson Kayak Stay Dry, Stay Warm
Jan 18Jackson Kayak Guide on which size of the new Jackson Kayak Zen 3.0 will fit you...
Jan 17Jackson Kayak Fishing with Lead-core for Lake Trout
Jan 15Jackson Kayak Suck Creek Run - Whitewater Fun
Jan 15Jackson Kayak Pro Photography Tips for Kayak Anglers
Jan 13Jackson Kayak Growing Up Kayaking
Jan 13Jackson Kayak Why the Zambezi Is One of the Best Kayaking Locations
Jan 13Jackson Kayak How to Catch Open Water Yellow Perch
Jan 12Jackson Kayak Kicking Off the 2020 Paddling Season With Some Giggles
Jan 12Jackson Kayak Top 15 Essential Gear for Kayak Fishing
Jan 11Jackson Kayak Uganda Whitewater vs Power - Big End of Year Decisions Impact the Fate of the Nile
Jan 10Jackson Kayak River Kayaking last year - A Lookback
Jan 9Jackson Kayak The rapids of Upper Hiwassee has potential to awaken whitewater interest in the region
Jan 9Jackson Kayak 5 Weird Ways To Warm Up Before You Paddle
Jan 8Jackson Kayak Why I Creek In My Antix
Jan 8Jackson Kayak Easy to rig, versatile kayak for fishing and more - YuPIK
Jan 7Jackson Kayak Paddlers Kayak Yoga – KAYOGA
Jan 6Jackson Kayak Tibet – Exploring Himalayas Biggest Rivers
Jan 6Jackson Kayak The Infamous Jura Beauty
Jan 5Jackson Kayak Kayak Fishing – Expect the Unexpected, Always
Jan 3Jackson Kayak Top GoPro Tips for capturing good kayak activity photos and videos
Jan 3Jackson Kayak Preserving My Happy Place
Jan 3Jackson Kayak A Bit of Everything – Kayak Fishing
Jan 1Jackson Kayak Courtney Kerin – A Decade of competing at Worlds
Dec 31 2019Jackson Kayak Irish Kayak Angling Donegal Competition
Dec 31 2019Jackson Kayak DIY Gym Kayak
Dec 31 2019Jackson Kayak How to Make Your Kayak an Extension of Your Body
Dec 28 2019Jackson Kayak Buying Tips! Bite FD or Coosa FD or Big Rig HDFD?
Dec 25 2019Jackson Kayak Happy Holidays From All of Us at Jackson Adventures
Dec 23 2019Jackson Kayak Inexpensive Christmas Gifts for the Cold Weather Paddler
Dec 23 2019Jackson Kayak What’s Your Adventure Vehicle?
Dec 22 2019Jackson Kayak Zen 3.0 First Impression and Side by Side With Zen 2
Dec 21 2019Jackson Kayak Whitewater Kayaking 2019 in Review
Dec 20 2019Jackson Kayak Irish Kayak Angling Cahore Competition
Dec 20 2019Jackson Kayak 8 essential elements to master to become a better whitewater kayaker
Dec 19 2019Jackson Kayak How to Pick the Right Kayak Paddle
Dec 19 2019Jackson Kayak Time to catch something big from the kayak!!
Dec 19 2019Jackson Kayak Ode to the Whitewater Community
Dec 18 2019Jackson Kayak How to Pick the Right Kayak Paddle
Dec 17 2019Jackson Kayak Irish Kayak Angling Cahore Competition
Dec 16 2019Jackson Kayak 8 Whitewater Qualities
Dec 16 2019Jackson Kayak Jackson Kayak Announces Big Plans for Whitewater
Dec 16 2019Jackson Kayak It’s Never Over Until It’s Over
Dec 15 2019Jackson Kayak A Kiwi at Keeners
