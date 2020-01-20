These fish catching adventures to continue on this year...

More from Jackson Kayak

Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Kayaking, travelling and rest - 2019 in Review!! Jackson Kayak (8 hrs. ago) - The first half of the year, from January to June I have been kayaking a lot, more than 100 days or almost as much as I normally do in one year, and my non kayaking time was fully committed to rest and appreciate time alone or with people I love. This was made possible because I took the decision to take one year off from work, and the positive support from my family and employer to let me go was very important too. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

More headlines: