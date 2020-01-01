Stay Dry, Stay Warm
|Source:
|Jackson Kayak
|When:
|6 min. ago
|Rating:
|
There’s no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing I am sure by this point we have all accepted that winter is here and we might as well be embracing the cooler temperatures.
More from Jackson Kayak
Guide on which size of the new Jackson Kayak Zen 3.0 will fit you...
Jackson Kayak (Jan 18) - Every kayak model has different design characteristics to consider for paddlers trying to figure out what size boat would fit them best. I typically recommend paddlers in those in-between size ranges to err toward the larger size model when helping them pick the best fitting kayak for river running and creeking. However, I have already found fitting paddlers into the new Z3 is an exception to the typical with the increased volume and width of this new design. read more...
Fishing with Lead-core for Lake Trout
Jackson Kayak (Jan 17) - Lead-core Lake Trout Lake Trout in Ontario can be found in Lake Ontario, Huron, Superior and across the deep, cold lakes of the Canadian Shield. Lake trout are most accessible to kayak anglers immediately after season opener, which in Eastern Ontario falls at the end of May. Since these fish mainly hang out in water […] read more...
Suck Creek Run - Whitewater Fun
Jackson Kayak (Jan 15) - Although many of us wish we could get on whitewater everyday, it may simply not be possible due to low water or worthwhile endeavors such as work, family, and everyday life. Nevertheless, many towns with nearby local runs can make this dream a temporary reality, such as Chattanooga, TN. read more...
Pro Photography Tips for Kayak Anglers
Jackson Kayak (Jan 15) - Kayak anglers understand that the magic of being out on the water in a small, quiet boat is something that is difficult, if not impossible to explain to the non-initiated. That being said, photography is one medium that can capture and translate some of the essence of that magic. Photography is often viewed as something very technical and best left to the professionals, but I truly believe that anyone that is willing to spend a little bit of time studying can become a much better photographer... read more...
Growing Up Kayaking
Jackson Kayak (Jan 13) - I have been asked countless times questions like how did you start kayaking? How long have you been kayaking? what is your favorite boat? Well let me answer them. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|