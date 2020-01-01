Fishing with Lead-core for Lake Trout
|Source:
|Jackson Kayak
|When:
|1 hour ago
|Rating:
|
Lead-core Lake Trout Lake Trout in Ontario can be found in Lake Ontario, Huron, Superior and across the deep, cold lakes of the Canadian Shield. Lake trout are most accessible to kayak anglers immedia [...]
More from Jackson Kayak
Suck Creek Run - Whitewater Fun
Jackson Kayak (Jan 15) - Although many of us wish we could get on whitewater everyday, it may simply not be possible due to low water or worthwhile endeavors such as work, family, and everyday life. Nevertheless, many towns with nearby local runs can make this dream a temporary reality, such as Chattanooga, TN. read more...
Pro Photography Tips for Kayak Anglers
Jackson Kayak (Jan 15) - Kayak anglers understand that the magic of being out on the water in a small, quiet boat is something that is difficult, if not impossible to explain to the non-initiated. That being said, photography is one medium that can capture and translate some of the essence of that magic. Photography is often viewed as something very technical and best left to the professionals, but I truly believe that anyone that is willing to spend a little bit of time studying can become a much better photographer... read more...
Growing Up Kayaking
Jackson Kayak (Jan 13) - I have been asked countless times questions like how did you start kayaking? How long have you been kayaking? what is your favorite boat? Well let me answer them. read more...
Why the Zambezi Is One of the Best Kayaking Locations
Jackson Kayak (Jan 13) - In December 2019, I spent three weeks in Africa on the mighty Zambezi. In this blog I am going to show you why it is definitely worth going there. First, some information for those of you that don’t know the Zambezi. read more...
How to Catch Open Water Yellow Perch
Jackson Kayak (Jan 13) - In the southeastern region of Virginia, a few popular open bodies of water were stocked with yellow perch. People seem to have forgotten about them. After releasing well over fifty perch this year, I have had many between one and one and a half pounds, or even more on some occasions. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|