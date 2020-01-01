[please login to make this ad block disappear]
Pro Photography Tips for Kayak Anglers
|Source:
|Jackson Kayak
|When:
|24 min. ago
|Rating:
|
Kayak anglers understand that the magic of being out on the water in a small, quiet boat is something that is difficult, if not impossible to explain to the non-initiated. That being said, photography [...]
More from Jackson Kayak
Growing Up Kayaking
Jackson Kayak (Jan 13) - I have been asked countless times questions like how did you start kayaking? How long have you been kayaking? what is your favorite boat? Well let me answer them. read more...
Why the Zambezi Is One of the Best Kayaking Locations
Jackson Kayak (Jan 13) - In December 2019, I spent three weeks in Africa on the mighty Zambezi. In this blog I am going to show you why it is definitely worth going there. First, some information for those of you that don’t know the Zambezi. read more...
How to Catch Open Water Yellow Perch
Jackson Kayak (Jan 13) - In the southeastern region of Virginia, a few popular open bodies of water were stocked with yellow perch. People seem to have forgotten about them. After releasing well over fifty perch this year, I have had many between one and one and a half pounds, or even more on some occasions. read more...
Kicking Off the 2020 Paddling Season With Some Giggles
Jackson Kayak (Jan 12) - We have been very lucky the last few years and often find ourselves somewhere warm over the holiday season, which makes the traditional New Years Day paddle a pretty easy gig, with more focus on wearing our sun shirts than dry suits. read more...
Top 15 Essential Gear for Kayak Fishing
Jackson Kayak (Jan 12) - Top 15 Essential Gear for Kayak Fishing Everyone has different ideas about essential kayak fishing rigging, gear, and choosing their equipment and clothes. And that’s good. If everyone did the same, it would be boring. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|