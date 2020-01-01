Suck Creek Run - Whitewater Fun
|Source:
|Jackson Kayak
|When:
|31 min. ago
|Rating:
|
Although many of us wish we could get on whitewater everyday, it may simply not be possible due to low water or worthwhile endeavors such as work, family, and everyday life. Nevertheless, many towns w [...]
More from Jackson Kayak
Pro Photography Tips for Kayak Anglers
Jackson Kayak (3 hrs. ago) - Kayak anglers understand that the magic of being out on the water in a small, quiet boat is something that is difficult, if not impossible to explain to the non-initiated. That being said, photography is one medium that can capture and translate some of the essence of that magic. Photography is often viewed as something very technical and best left to the professionals, but I truly believe that anyone that is willing to spend a little bit of time studying can become a much better photographer... read more...
Growing Up Kayaking
Jackson Kayak (Jan 13) - I have been asked countless times questions like how did you start kayaking? How long have you been kayaking? what is your favorite boat? Well let me answer them. read more...
Why the Zambezi Is One of the Best Kayaking Locations
Jackson Kayak (Jan 13) - In December 2019, I spent three weeks in Africa on the mighty Zambezi. In this blog I am going to show you why it is definitely worth going there. First, some information for those of you that don’t know the Zambezi. read more...
How to Catch Open Water Yellow Perch
Jackson Kayak (Jan 13) - In the southeastern region of Virginia, a few popular open bodies of water were stocked with yellow perch. People seem to have forgotten about them. After releasing well over fifty perch this year, I have had many between one and one and a half pounds, or even more on some occasions. read more...
Kicking Off the 2020 Paddling Season With Some Giggles
Jackson Kayak (Jan 12) - We have been very lucky the last few years and often find ourselves somewhere warm over the holiday season, which makes the traditional New Years Day paddle a pretty easy gig, with more focus on wearing our sun shirts than dry suits. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|