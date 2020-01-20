[please login to make this ad block disappear]
River Kayaking last year - A Lookback
|Source:
|Jackson Kayak
|When:
|20 hrs. ago
|Rating:
|
This year was by far my best year for paddling so far! I’ve paddled countless new rivers and most notably ran my first waterfall! Overall, I’ve done a lot more creeking this year than in the past, [...]
More from Jackson Kayak
The rapids of Upper Hiwassee has potential to awaken whitewater interest in the region
Jackson Kayak (Jan 9) - The Upper Hiwassee, or “Dries,” is a remote section of river located between the Polk County towns of Turtletown and Reliance. Upper Hiwassee’s rapids roar back to life many times during a typical year. When the upstream inflows exceed 3400 cfs or maintenance outages are necessary at the Apalachia powerhouse, water rises to surround the dry boulders and cascades over them violently. read more...
5 Weird Ways To Warm Up Before You Paddle
Jackson Kayak (Jan 9) - I have five strange ways to warm up before I paddle. A lot of paddlers out there like to jump out of the shuttle, gear up and hop right in the water. I get it. Whitewater is addicting and we all just want to be in it as fast as possible, but for real, control your excitement and give yourself some time to stretch. read more...
Why I Creek In My Antix
Jackson Kayak (Jan 8) - I love my Antix. I especially love creeking in it. People always ask me why I choose it over my bigger boats and I have a few reasons. First of all, the Antix is very nimble. read more...
Why the Zambezi Is One of the Best Kayaking Locations
Jackson Kayak (Jan 8) - In December 2019, I spent three weeks in Africa on the mighty Zambezi. In this blog I am going to show you why it is definitely worth going there. First, some information for those of you that don’t know the Zambezi. read more...
How to Catch Open Water Yellow Perch
Jackson Kayak (Jan 8) - In the southeastern region of Virginia, a few popular open bodies of water were stocked with yellow perch. People seem to have forgotten about them. After releasing well over fifty perch this year, I have had many between one and one and a half pounds, or even more on some occasions. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|