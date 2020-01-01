Why the Zambezi Is One of the Best Kayaking Locations Source: Jackson Kayak When: 1 hour ago Rating: Currently 0.0/5 stars.

In December 2019, I spent three weeks in Africa on the mighty Zambezi. In this blog I am going to show you why it is definitely worth going there. First, some information for those of you that don’t know the Zambezi. → read original → Jackson Kayak

Kayak Yoga – KAYOGA Jackson Kayak (16 hrs. ago) - I have discovered the new best thing for my fellow hibernating kayakers. Yoga for paddlers. I call this kayak yoga… Kayoga! There is some sort of special bond between a paddler and their boats. I know I am not the only kayaker missing my kayak over the winter. Well I have found a new way to spend some quality time with my kayaks in the cold winter months. I call it, KAYOGA. It's like Yoga, but better.

Tibet – Exploring Himalayas Biggest Rivers Jackson Kayak (Jan 6) - In July, me and a crew of well known and capable paddlers went east to explore some tibetian rivers. Besides me, there was Adrian Mattern, Bren Orton, Nouria Newman, Olaf Obsommer, Jochen Lettmann, Thilo Witzke, Matthias Deutsch and Giordano Farina. Tibet is an autonomous region and lies between the core areas of the ancient civilizations of China and India. It is also known as „the roof of the world".

The Infamous Jura Beauty Jackson Kayak (Jan 6) - The Jura is a small region in France named after the Jura mountains and quite arguably home of some of the best rivers in France. All of these rivers are purely rain fed, so when the sky pours down, the rivers call. We listened and it didn't disappoint.

