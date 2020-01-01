Paddlers Kayak Yoga – KAYOGA

More from Jackson Kayak

Tibet – Exploring Himalayas Biggest Rivers Jackson Kayak (Jan 6) - In July, me and a crew of well known and capable paddlers went east to explore some tibetian rivers. Besides me, there was Adrian Mattern, Bren Orton, Nouria Newman, Olaf Obsommer, Jochen Lettmann, Thilo Witzke, Matthias Deutsch and Giordano Farina. Tibet is an autonomous region and lies between the core areas of the ancient civilizations of China and India. It is also known as „the roof of the world".

The Infamous Jura Beauty Jackson Kayak (Jan 6) - The Jura is a small region in France named after the Jura mountains and quite arguably home of some of the best rivers in France. All of these rivers are purely rain fed, so when the sky pours down, the rivers call. We listened and it didn't disappoint.

