Easy to rig, versatile kayak for fishing and more - YuPIK

Source:Jackson Kayak
When:17 min. ago
Rating:
The YuPIK is a kayak that totally surprised me. I know of no other kayak that is so easy to rig, versatile and can, not only be used as a fishing kayak, but also as a tandem with a second seat or even [...]

→ read original → Jackson Kayak

More from Jackson Kayak

Paddlers Kayak Yoga – KAYOGA

Jackson Kayak (7 hrs. ago) - I have discovered the new best thing for my fellow hibernating kayakers. Yoga for paddlers. I call this kayak yoga… Kayoga! There is some sort of special bond between a paddler and their boats. I know I am not the only kayaker missing my kayak over the winter. Well I have found a new way to spend some quality time with my kayaks in the cold winter months. I call it, KAYOGA. It’s like Yoga, but better.  read more...

Tibet – Exploring Himalayas Biggest Rivers

Jackson Kayak (Jan 6) - In July, me and a crew of well known and capable paddlers went east to explore some tibetian rivers. Besides me, there was Adrian Mattern, Bren Orton, Nouria Newman, Olaf Obsommer, Jochen Lettmann, Thilo Witzke, Matthias Deutsch and Giordano Farina. Tibet is an autonomous region and lies between the core areas of the ancient civilizations of China and India. It is also known as „the roof of the world“.  read more...

The Infamous Jura Beauty

Jackson Kayak (Jan 6) - The Jura is a small region in France named after the Jura mountains and quite arguably home of some of the best rivers in France. All of these rivers are purely rain fed, so when the sky pours down, the rivers call. We listened and it didn’t disappoint.  read more...

Kayak Fishing – Expect the Unexpected, Always

Jackson Kayak (Jan 5) - What can happen when you least expect it when kayak fishing. It’s just another normal day to go fishing except it’s colder than normal, especially for Texas. We prepare for the cold as much as possible but how prepared can you be for the unexpected.  read more...

Top GoPro Tips for capturing good kayak activity photos and videos

Jackson Kayak (Jan 3) - There are many action cams on the market in all possible price ranges. I personally started with the GoPro Hero 1 many years ago and have stayed with GoPro since then. That is why I give my very personal tips on the settings and the mount of my GoPro, which you can certainly consider with all other models.  read more...

More headlines:

ForumsNewsPressSocialVideos
Time Site Headline
 
Jan 3Jackson Kayak Preserving My Happy Place
Jan 3Jackson Kayak A Bit of Everything – Kayak Fishing
Jan 1Jackson Kayak Courtney Kerin – A Decade of competing at Worlds
Dec 31 2019Jackson Kayak Irish Kayak Angling Donegal Competition
Dec 31 2019Jackson Kayak DIY Gym Kayak
Dec 31 2019Jackson Kayak How to Make Your Kayak an Extension of Your Body
Dec 28 2019Jackson Kayak Buying Tips! Bite FD or Coosa FD or Big Rig HDFD?
Dec 25 2019Jackson Kayak Happy Holidays From All of Us at Jackson Adventures
Dec 23 2019Jackson Kayak Inexpensive Christmas Gifts for the Cold Weather Paddler
Dec 23 2019Jackson Kayak What’s Your Adventure Vehicle?
Dec 22 2019Jackson Kayak Zen 3.0 First Impression and Side by Side With Zen 2
Dec 21 2019Jackson Kayak Whitewater Kayaking 2019 in Review
Dec 20 2019Jackson Kayak Irish Kayak Angling Cahore Competition
Dec 20 2019Jackson Kayak 8 essential elements to master to become a better whitewater kayaker
Dec 19 2019Jackson Kayak How to Pick the Right Kayak Paddle
Dec 19 2019Jackson Kayak Time to catch something big from the kayak!!
Dec 19 2019Jackson Kayak Ode to the Whitewater Community
Dec 18 2019Jackson Kayak How to Pick the Right Kayak Paddle
Dec 17 2019Jackson Kayak Irish Kayak Angling Cahore Competition
Dec 16 2019Jackson Kayak 8 Whitewater Qualities
Dec 16 2019Jackson Kayak Jackson Kayak Announces Big Plans for Whitewater
Dec 16 2019Jackson Kayak It’s Never Over Until It’s Over
Dec 15 2019Jackson Kayak A Kiwi at Keeners
Dec 14 2019Jackson Kayak Packing Tips for a Globetrotting kayak angler
Dec 14 2019Jackson Kayak Tips on Plugging a Waterfall
Dec 13 2019Jackson Kayak Cataract and Westwater Canyons
Dec 12 2019Jackson Kayak Teaching Kids to Kayak 4/5: Swimming in Whitewater
Dec 11 2019Jackson Kayak Cold Water Catches
Dec 11 2019Jackson Kayak Truly magical river to explore - The Lower Kynshi
Dec 10 2019Jackson Kayak Take Action for Nolichucky Wild & Scenic
Dec 9 2019Jackson Kayak FIsh Catching journeys for year 2020
Dec 7 2019Jackson Kayak Green Race 2019
Dec 7 2019Jackson Kayak Target 2020 – Paddling, Pitching and Adventure
Dec 7 2019Jackson Kayak The 5th Anniversary of the Bodden Bash Is Coming
Dec 6 2019Jackson Kayak The Single Duo – Paddling With My Brother
Dec 5 2019Jackson Kayak Epic captivating event for whitewater paddlers - The Green Race!
Dec 5 2019Jackson Kayak World Cup in Freestyle Kayaking 2020 goes to Cracow !
Dec 5 2019Jackson Kayak Making a List
Dec 4 2019Jackson Kayak 5 Tips on Becoming a Better Angler
Dec 4 2019Jackson Kayak Let’s Talk About Swims
Dec 3 2019Jackson Kayak Giving back to grow the sport of Paddling
Dec 3 2019Jackson Kayak How Durable Is a Jackson Kayak?
Dec 2 2019Jackson Kayak Unique fishing opportunities at Christchurch harbour!!
Nov 30 2019Jackson Kayak Cost of New vs Used in Whitewater
Nov 30 2019Jackson Kayak Millau rust scrub session
more...


