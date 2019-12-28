A Bit of Everything – Kayak Fishing
When I do go fishing I generally like a bit of predator fishing, mainly Pike but today I thought I’d spend a little bit of time doing something a bit different and try a spot of float fishing and se [...]
Courtney Kerin – A Decade of competing at Worlds
Jackson Kayak (Jan 1) - For the last ten consecutive years I have competed in every World Cup and World Championships of Freestyle Kayaking. From my first World Cups back in 2010 as a 16 year old in Augsburg and Plattling, Germany; when i first found my way into the greatest international family of athletes anyone could dream of, to this year, 2019’s World Championships in Sort Spain, marking my 10th consecutive year of competing at freestyle worlds events. read more...
Irish Kayak Angling Donegal Competition
Jackson Kayak (Dec 31 2019) - Well as the title suggests it was time for my favorite competition of the year literally as far North as one can travel in Ireland, North Donegal. I would also head up this direction a few times a year to fish with the well know big game kayak angler Graham Smith. read more...
DIY Gym Kayak
Jackson Kayak (Dec 31 2019) - How to Make your own kayak in the gym.Unfortunately, in the winter I am in a gym more than I am outside in my kayak. However, I made a cheap piece of gym equipment that helps me simulate my kayak stroke while working with those specific muscle groups. read more...
How to Make Your Kayak an Extension of Your Body
Jackson Kayak (Dec 31 2019) - One of my favorite parts about Jackson Kayaks is that, in tandem with some accessories, I can get the best fit out of any boat I’ve ever been in. For me, having my boat be super snug is the most important thing for me while kayaking. read more...
Buying Tips! Bite FD or Coosa FD or Big Rig HDFD?
Jackson Kayak (Dec 28 2019) - If a European customer is interested in a pedal kayak, I am often asked which model is the right one for this guy. Below I compare the Bite FD, the Coosa FD and the Big Rig HDFD (from the perspective of a European; with metric units) to make your decision easier. read more...
