Top GoPro Tips for capturing good kayak activity photos and videos

Source:Jackson Kayak
When:1 hour ago
There are many action cams on the market in all possible price ranges. I personally started with the GoPro Hero 1 many years ago and have stayed with GoPro since then. That is why I give my very perso [...]

→ read original → Jackson Kayak

More from Jackson Kayak

Preserving My Happy Place

Jackson Kayak (10 hrs. ago) - This summer I picked up trash out of 3 different rivers in Colorado.  read more...

A Bit of Everything – Kayak Fishing

Jackson Kayak (14 hrs. ago) - When I do go fishing I generally like a bit of predator fishing, mainly Pike but today I thought I’d spend a little bit of time doing something a bit different and try a spot of float fishing and see what came along. So off to a local lake with a tub of maggots and my trusty Kilroy DT, naturally the Pike rod was packed because I can’t help myself .  read more...

Courtney Kerin – A Decade of competing at Worlds

Jackson Kayak (Jan 1) - For the last ten consecutive years I have competed in every World Cup and World Championships of Freestyle Kayaking. From my first World Cups back in 2010 as a 16 year old in Augsburg and Plattling, Germany; when i first found my way into the greatest international family of athletes anyone could dream of, to this year, 2019’s World Championships in Sort Spain, marking my 10th consecutive year of competing at freestyle worlds events.  read more...

Irish Kayak Angling Donegal Competition

Jackson Kayak (Dec 31 2019) - Well as the title suggests it was time for my favorite competition of the year literally as far North as one can travel in Ireland, North Donegal. I would also head up this direction a few times a year to fish with the well know big game kayak angler Graham Smith.  read more...

DIY Gym Kayak

Jackson Kayak (Dec 31 2019) - How to Make your own kayak in the gym.Unfortunately, in the winter I am in a gym more than I am outside in my kayak. However, I made a cheap piece of gym equipment that helps me simulate my kayak stroke while working with those specific muscle groups.  read more...

More headlines:

ForumsNewsPressSocialVideos
Time Site Headline
 
Dec 31 2019Jackson Kayak How to Make Your Kayak an Extension of Your Body
Dec 28 2019Jackson Kayak Buying Tips! Bite FD or Coosa FD or Big Rig HDFD?
Dec 25 2019Jackson Kayak Happy Holidays From All of Us at Jackson Adventures
Dec 23 2019Jackson Kayak Inexpensive Christmas Gifts for the Cold Weather Paddler
Dec 23 2019Jackson Kayak What’s Your Adventure Vehicle?
Dec 22 2019Jackson Kayak Zen 3.0 First Impression and Side by Side With Zen 2
Dec 21 2019Jackson Kayak Whitewater Kayaking 2019 in Review
Dec 20 2019Jackson Kayak Irish Kayak Angling Cahore Competition
Dec 20 2019Jackson Kayak 8 essential elements to master to become a better whitewater kayaker
Dec 19 2019Jackson Kayak How to Pick the Right Kayak Paddle
Dec 19 2019Jackson Kayak Time to catch something big from the kayak!!
Dec 19 2019Jackson Kayak Ode to the Whitewater Community
Dec 18 2019Jackson Kayak How to Pick the Right Kayak Paddle
Dec 17 2019Jackson Kayak Irish Kayak Angling Cahore Competition
Dec 16 2019Jackson Kayak 8 Whitewater Qualities
Dec 16 2019Jackson Kayak Jackson Kayak Announces Big Plans for Whitewater
Dec 16 2019Jackson Kayak It’s Never Over Until It’s Over
Dec 15 2019Jackson Kayak A Kiwi at Keeners
Dec 14 2019Jackson Kayak Packing Tips for a Globetrotting kayak angler
Dec 14 2019Jackson Kayak Tips on Plugging a Waterfall
Dec 13 2019Jackson Kayak Cataract and Westwater Canyons
Dec 12 2019Jackson Kayak Teaching Kids to Kayak 4/5: Swimming in Whitewater
Dec 11 2019Jackson Kayak Cold Water Catches
Dec 11 2019Jackson Kayak Truly magical river to explore - The Lower Kynshi
Dec 10 2019Jackson Kayak Take Action for Nolichucky Wild & Scenic
Dec 9 2019Jackson Kayak FIsh Catching journeys for year 2020
Dec 7 2019Jackson Kayak Green Race 2019
Dec 7 2019Jackson Kayak Target 2020 – Paddling, Pitching and Adventure
Dec 7 2019Jackson Kayak The 5th Anniversary of the Bodden Bash Is Coming
Dec 6 2019Jackson Kayak The Single Duo – Paddling With My Brother
Dec 5 2019Jackson Kayak Epic captivating event for whitewater paddlers - The Green Race!
Dec 5 2019Jackson Kayak World Cup in Freestyle Kayaking 2020 goes to Cracow !
Dec 5 2019Jackson Kayak Making a List
Dec 4 2019Jackson Kayak 5 Tips on Becoming a Better Angler
Dec 4 2019Jackson Kayak Let’s Talk About Swims
Dec 3 2019Jackson Kayak Giving back to grow the sport of Paddling
Dec 3 2019Jackson Kayak How Durable Is a Jackson Kayak?
Dec 2 2019Jackson Kayak Unique fishing opportunities at Christchurch harbour!!
Nov 30 2019Jackson Kayak Cost of New vs Used in Whitewater
Nov 30 2019Jackson Kayak Millau rust scrub session
Nov 29 2019Jackson Kayak Kayak Fishing – Get Started!
Nov 29 2019Jackson Kayak Kids Just Want to Have Fun
Nov 27 2019Jackson Kayak Bravo!! Taking the middle line going down Oceana rapid of the Tallulah river
Nov 27 2019Jackson Kayak BIG Bass Basics
Nov 26 2019Jackson Kayak Know some fascinating fish facts - Hybridization In Black Bass
more...


