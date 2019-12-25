Courtney Kerin – A Decade of competing at Worlds Source: Jackson Kayak When: 9 min. ago Rating: Currently 0.0/5 stars.

For the last ten consecutive years I have competed in every World Cup and World Championships of Freestyle Kayaking. From my first World Cups back in 2010 as a 16 year old in Augsburg and Plattling, G [...] → read original → Jackson Kayak

Irish Kayak Angling Donegal Competition Jackson Kayak (22 hrs. ago) - Well as the title suggests it was time for my favorite competition of the year literally as far North as one can travel in Ireland, North Donegal. I would also head up this direction a few times a year to fish with the well know big game kayak angler Graham Smith.

DIY Gym Kayak Jackson Kayak (Dec 31 2019) - How to Make your own kayak in the gym.Unfortunately, in the winter I am in a gym more than I am outside in my kayak. However, I made a cheap piece of gym equipment that helps me simulate my kayak stroke while working with those specific muscle groups.

More headlines: