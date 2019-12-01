[please login to make this ad block disappear]
Irish Kayak Angling Donegal Competition
|Source:
|Jackson Kayak
|When:
|52 min. ago
|Rating:
|
Well as the title suggests it was time for my favorite competition of the year literally as far North as one can travel in Ireland, North Donegal. I would also head up this direction a few times a yea [...]
More from Jackson Kayak
DIY Gym Kayak
Jackson Kayak (5 hrs. ago) - How to Make your own kayak in the gym.Unfortunately, in the winter I am in a gym more than I am outside in my kayak. However, I made a cheap piece of gym equipment that helps me simulate my kayak stroke while working with those specific muscle groups. read more...
How to Make Your Kayak an Extension of Your Body
Jackson Kayak (11 hrs. ago) - One of my favorite parts about Jackson Kayaks is that, in tandem with some accessories, I can get the best fit out of any boat I’ve ever been in. For me, having my boat be super snug is the most important thing for me while kayaking. read more...
Buying Tips! Bite FD or Coosa FD or Big Rig HDFD?
Jackson Kayak (Dec 28) - If a European customer is interested in a pedal kayak, I am often asked which model is the right one for this guy. Below I compare the Bite FD, the Coosa FD and the Big Rig HDFD (from the perspective of a European; with metric units) to make your decision easier. read more...
Happy Holidays From All of Us at Jackson Adventures
Jackson Kayak (Dec 25) - The whole extended Jackson Family wishes you an amazing holiday. read more...
Inexpensive Christmas Gifts for the Cold Weather Paddler
Jackson Kayak (Dec 23) - Inexpensive Christmas gifts for the cold weather paddler Looking for Inexpensive Christmas gifts for the cold weather paddler? Greg Parker is here to help with his top presents for the kayaker in your life. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|